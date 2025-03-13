Right-wingers absolutely lost it at the reality show ‘bride’ who rejected the would-be groom because he didn’t share her political values

Entertainment reality TV

The Netflix reality show Love is Blind takes everything Cilla Black stood for and turns it up to eleven.

This is how it works –

Singles enter the contest with a view to leaving the show with a spouse, and they match up by talking to one another from their own pods – without seeing the other person. Once the pairs decide to risk getting engaged, they meet up, go on an exotic and (theoretically) romantic holiday together, before returning to live in the real world, where their friends and families can meet their intended life partner. If that all goes well, they have the option for a legal wedding on the show. Not quite Married at First Sight, but not exactly a traditional courtship.

One couple, Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga, made it all the way to the altar before the fly landed deep in the ointment.

Sara is a political person, who cares about equality and diversity, and follows the science on the topic of vaccines. Ben, however, is a member of a homophobic Christian community, and while he hasn’t displayed any active bigotry, he claims to have no real interest in any political issues.

Sara explained the problem to her mum, having let Ben down as gently as she could.

Conservatives are melting down because a man on Love Is Blind got rejected at the altar for being a right wing homophobe antivaxxer pic.twitter.com/MiGrlOB1Ey — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 9, 2025

Viewers and commentators on the political right were absolutely bristling at Sara’s decision.

But not everyone was convinced that Ben could be as neutral as he claimed to be.

He's 100% lying. Just like he's lying about he doesn't know what kind of views his church has on LGBT when the sermons are clearly available on the internet — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 9, 2025

Outside of the Maga bubble, people were cheering for Sara and her decision.

1.

Y’all all got this wrong. She’s not rejecting him over politics. She’s rejecting him because he’s uninterested in the wider

world and has no opinions about it. Smart girl. https://t.co/f1Qruk36Pc — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) March 10, 2025

2.

Conservative men once again feeling entitled to liberal wives. — December (@FriendOfAstraea) March 9, 2025

3.

who the fuck wants to marry an empty head with no opinion about the world around him. absolute diva move https://t.co/PUcsqC9gGO — (@aeridoka) March 9, 2025

4.

This is why so many republican manchildren are not getting any. — Groucho Marxist (@Richard89220241) March 10, 2025

5.

they are losing their shit and basically concluding all men are the victims in dating now. this is a very cool time we're all living in. https://t.co/6P1QU6T2rL — PAWS UP (@k8erzz) March 10, 2025

6.

She had a huge point, BLM happened in HIS CITY, and he had “no thoughts” like GIRL BYE — Papí (@THABADDESTPUTO) March 9, 2025

7.

So she's a pile of shit for not wanting to be with someone who doesn't share the same views as her? Go ahead and fire the nukes https://t.co/K7kjP2r9ay — demilovatoreleapse (@RobertT96355118) March 9, 2025

8.

Being anti vaxx is enough to be a hard no. 1. means they are really susceptible to conspiracy theories and probably already believing other right wing ones and 2. bc of their ignorance, your kids could end up getting a deadly disease that was already fucking eradicated https://t.co/xDeR39vHjx — Carrie (@nouveau_mob) March 9, 2025

9.

It’s striking how much more secure this lady is with herself than him and all other conservatives. He saw that in her, which is why his little heart was broken when she stood on business — Major Moves (@Jay3B) March 10, 2025

10.

If you're still politically unaware by that age, you're not in the right place to marry or let alone have a relationship idk lmfao https://t.co/B22DLh928I — homophoebeic (@zsstrr) March 9, 2025

11.

Tbh they piss their pants at just the thought of a woman being able to reject a man, irrespective of context. https://t.co/h5GgD16aVL — HiCo, The Nun of the Above (@High_Command) March 10, 2025

12.

good for her, nobody wants babies with a mf who’s willing to re-up the measles and fuck our vaccines up when it mutates. that’s a stupid bullet to take. she smart — ✑ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@JuxtThatGirl) March 9, 2025

13.

Don’t conservatives constantly come on here saying they wouldn’t date anybody who’s vaccinated or supports DEI and equal rights? So what’s the difference? Oooh. It’s only bad if it happens to you. Can’t wait for you all to find out from all the fucking around you’ve done. https://t.co/kFtSJpcMCm — Gregg (@sirclinksalot) March 10, 2025

14.

Conservative men realizing women don’t find a lack of empathy attractive https://t.co/MWXCyaurFh pic.twitter.com/KIHNQ1PqH9 — andy (@hughiebooty) March 10, 2025

We highly doubt Sara and Ben will be developing their relationship away from the cameras.

Funny how he tried to save it saying he wanted to keep "evolving the relationship"? No sweetie, the one who has to evolve is YOU, Ben. Get it correct. https://t.co/bsmhUdtwjs pic.twitter.com/EBIlrvDIy7 — Carlos (@sing4yourself) March 9, 2025

Here’s the conversation in which Sara found out Ben’s opinions – or lack of them.

Image Screengrab