Right-wingers absolutely lost it at the reality show ‘bride’ who rejected the would-be groom because he didn’t share her political values

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 13th, 2025

The Netflix reality show Love is Blind takes everything Cilla Black stood for and turns it up to eleven.

This is how it works –

Singles enter the contest with a view to leaving the show with a spouse, and they match up by talking to one another from their own pods – without seeing the other person.

Once the pairs decide to risk getting engaged, they meet up, go on an exotic and (theoretically) romantic holiday together, before returning to live in the real world, where their friends and families can meet their intended life partner.

If that all goes well, they have the option for a legal wedding on the show. Not quite Married at First Sight, but not exactly a traditional courtship.

One couple, Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga, made it all the way to the altar before the fly landed deep in the ointment.

Sara is a political person, who cares about equality and diversity, and follows the science on the topic of vaccines. Ben, however, is a member of a homophobic Christian community, and while he hasn’t displayed any active bigotry, he claims to have no real interest in any political issues.

Sara explained the problem to her mum, having let Ben down as gently as she could.

Viewers and commentators on the political right were absolutely bristling at Sara’s decision.

@TomiLahren Is there anything more annoying than a liberal white woman?

Mark Shirley @MS_Cards24 Sara carton is proof liberals are not good humans and only care about their own views

@upliftandlift Wouldn't it be validating if @BenMezzenga 's account went viral after Sara Carton dumped him? Show him some love people! He 100% dodged a bullet- a female white liberal

@JessicaCra95154 Love is Blind Sara Carton making a political statement instead of trying to find her person. This guy missed a bullet with her.

@CollinRugg Love is Blind's Sara Carton turns down her fiancé Ben Mezzenga at the altar because of his opinion on the BLM movement, s*xual identity, and the vaccine. This man just avoided a life of misery. Congrats.

But not everyone was convinced that Ben could be as neutral as he claimed to be.

Outside of the Maga bubble, people were cheering for Sara and her decision.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We highly doubt Sara and Ben will be developing their relationship away from the cameras.

Here’s the conversation in which Sara found out Ben’s opinions – or lack of them.

