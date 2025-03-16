RFK Jr. can’t pronounce riboflavin, doesn’t know it’s vitamin B2, and wants to ban it from food – 14 resounding facepalms

US RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – RFK Jr. – is the man in charge of America’s health. As Elon Musk said –

He campaigned with the slogan Make America Healthy Again, and he wants to do that by cutting additives from food, allowing them to drink raw milk, and reinvestigating whether vaccines cause autism.

In order:

Could be good, depending on which additives are removed. Terrible idea – they may die. This is dangerous nonsense and the man who started it lost his licence for making it up.

On that first point, RFK Jr. recently met with representatives from the food and drink industries, and some people describing themselves as MAHA moms, where he listed some additives he wants banned.

Here's RFK fearmongering about riboflavin, which he calls "ribo-flame." Riboflavin is vitamin B2. SUPER SCARY! Meanwhile he promoted highly processed fast food from Steak N Shake with Hannity earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/nzTYvh1bRu — David Pakman (@dpakman) March 13, 2025

One expert who wasn’t there on the day still had something to say, and it was quite an important point.

1.

Oh, so like the worm actually ate important parts of his brain that you need for thinking. https://t.co/4YSyqZPj0N — Grosdoriane (@Grosdoriane) March 15, 2025

2.

"If I can't pronounce it, it must be evil" https://t.co/4nodbpwd0z — The Downward Spiral Cut Ham (@therulingglass) March 15, 2025

3.

It took 15 sec to google those 3 ingredients and find out every last one is natural. Nothing synthetic about them. ‍♂️ our entire gov is full of dumb fucks who assume the population is dumber than them. This mans reasoning is “i cant pronounce therefore it must be bad” ‍♂️ https://t.co/rvhjW3T9TM — Young Crowley ☿ (@alwaystiredyo) March 15, 2025

4.

All he did was read B2, MSG and I couldn’t work out the last one. B2 is needed for basic human functions. MSG is pretty much just salt. The last one I’m not sure “Health secretary” aye sure. — Jonny (@J1996_x) March 15, 2025

5.

Carrageenan (they spelled it wrong) is a seaweed extract used for thickening. These people would probably have a stroke if you told them that they're drinking dihydrogen monoxide and eating sodium chloride. — A_person_with_ opinions (@ZBroocker) March 13, 2025

6.

Carrageenan is literally NATURAL and derived from seaweed and algae and is used as a thickening agent in hella foods. It’s in the ice cream to help keep it from getting runny. I learned this in my oceanography class, highlighting why education is important https://t.co/HgPH6FpUbr — joli ❤︎ (@honeybeejoli) March 15, 2025

7.

all the other shit that's totally wrong about this aside, scares about MSG [which he also mispronounced because he can't fucking read] are rooted in anti-chinese attitudes dating back to the 60s when people were so fucking racist they couldn't even admit chinese food is delicious https://t.co/QwH6V8360e — #1 Rick Rubin Hater (@facebookvillain) March 15, 2025

8.

I think everyone knows processed foods are unhealthy and should be saved for an occasional treat. But I’m just a mom and even I know that riboflavin is vitamin B2. https://t.co/luRYjm3Tok — Blue in Pa. (@annielaud) March 15, 2025

9.

We knew many Trump’s nominees were massively unqualified, including Trump himself, yet here we are. All these madness could have been avoided only if those Republicans in Congress have healthy spines — Steve Yang (@yangsteve) March 15, 2025

10.

the US health sec unaware of what vitamins are https://t.co/J1M4o8TFg7 pic.twitter.com/pUM44cwmgx — Colin (@thombjork21) March 15, 2025

11.

We live in the idiocracy timeline, part 3698850107 https://t.co/DrKUsFHUbd — DP (@All_Day_DP) March 14, 2025

12.

No way he doesn’t know riboflavin is vitamin B2 right? It’s in almost any food that’s fortified with vitamins and it should be. In cereal he coulda just said artificial dye or something…… pic.twitter.com/7OXWxrGx94 — Pharmac1zt (@Pharmac1zt) March 15, 2025

13.

As someone who uses Riboflavin to control migraines, let’s not

Heavy emphasis on the if you cant pronounce it and do not know what it is, you shouldn’t be the health secretary https://t.co/cV7tspYdLw — Peighten (@Peightenn) March 15, 2025

14.

The inability to pronounce an ingredient doesn't mean it's bad for you, the only thing it means is you shouldn't be in a position where your overconfident ignorance can be detrimental to public health and welfare. https://t.co/i2jbiZMgjK — Street Medic (@RndmStreetMedic) March 15, 2025

And finally …

Fun fact, cereal is fortified with vitamins and nutrients to supplement what’s missing in the American child’s diet. Don’t like it? Get up and make your kids eggs potatoes and sausage for breakfast. It’s that simple? https://t.co/diZwIzTVdk — Queen of Broken Hearts (@SH3G3TSiiT) March 15, 2025

Source @dpakman Image Screengrab