US RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. can’t pronounce riboflavin, doesn’t know it’s vitamin B2, and wants to ban it from food – 14 resounding facepalms

Poke Reporter. Updated March 16th, 2025

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – RFK Jr. – is the man in charge of America’s health. As Elon Musk said –

He campaigned with the slogan Make America Healthy Again, and he wants to do that by cutting additives from food, allowing them to drink raw milk, and reinvestigating whether vaccines cause autism.

In order:

Could be good, depending on which additives are removed.

Terrible idea – they may die.

This is dangerous nonsense and the man who started it lost his licence for making it up.

On that first point, RFK Jr. recently met with representatives from the food and drink industries, and some people describing themselves as MAHA moms, where he listed some additives he wants banned.

One expert who wasn’t there on the day still had something to say, and it was quite an important point.

And finally …

Source @dpakman Image Screengrab