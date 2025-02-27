US anti-vaxxers donald trump RFK Jr.

This Maga’s faith in anti-vaxxer health secretary RFK Jr was a world-beating self-own of the highest order

John Plunkett. Updated February 27th, 2025

Famously outspoken anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr wouldn’t have been everybody’s choice to be the new health secretary of the United States.

And when we say ‘wouldn’t have been everybody’s choice’ what we really mean is ‘he was only one person’s choice’ and that person, alas, is Donald Trump.

Here is RFK Jr appearing to downplay the threat of the measles outbreak in the US right now when these people said he really shouldn’t be downplaying it at all.

And we mention it again because it prompted this eye-opening response from @ByrdJames37364, who describes himself as a ‘patriot, husband, father,hunter and fisherman. MAGA’.

And it was a world-beating self-own of the highest order, as these people were understandably eager to point out.

Source @ByrdJames37364