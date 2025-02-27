This Maga’s faith in anti-vaxxer health secretary RFK Jr was a world-beating self-own of the highest order

US anti-vaxxers donald trump RFK Jr.

Famously outspoken anti-vaxxer Robert F Kennedy Jr wouldn’t have been everybody’s choice to be the new health secretary of the United States.

And when we say ‘wouldn’t have been everybody’s choice’ what we really mean is ‘he was only one person’s choice’ and that person, alas, is Donald Trump.

Here is RFK Jr appearing to downplay the threat of the measles outbreak in the US right now when these people said he really shouldn’t be downplaying it at all.

RFK JR on Measles Outbreaks: It is not unusual. There are measles outbreaks every year. pic.twitter.com/8KZ7VSaSE5 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 26, 2025

And we mention it again because it prompted this eye-opening response from @ByrdJames37364, who describes himself as a ‘patriot, husband, father,hunter and fisherman. MAGA’.

And it was a world-beating self-own of the highest order, as these people were understandably eager to point out.

1.

We have a vaccine for the measles…. https://t.co/5nwVMIh0SG — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) February 26, 2025

2.

Everyone cannot be this dumb https://t.co/LeZREYcHMO — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) February 27, 2025

3.

Would it be in the form of a shot? https://t.co/nU4eJuQ3cR — Hayden (@the_transit_guy) February 27, 2025

4.

i know it’s embarrassing for those of us with brains but it has to feel so good to be this fucking stupid. life must be so simple https://t.co/FW8TbfD2ez — old tom (@YuckyTom) February 27, 2025

5.

We gotta just rebrand vaccines as cures or protection spells some shit like that https://t.co/X9nbyN1101 — Resa Kast (@resakkur) February 27, 2025

6.

RFK is not a doctor, nor a scientist, nor a man intelligent enough to source the proper experts to “cure” anything. The MMR vaccine was a medical miracle, and we kept Measles at bay for decades, and if we had had appropriate compliance, we could have eradicated it like smallpox https://t.co/e5vcxbeaHX — Amanda (@EruditeElf) February 26, 2025

7.

Social media, again, was a mistake. — Mike Honcho (@MoShady) February 27, 2025

8.

9.

have you ever heard of the MMR vaccine? fucking tool — Bones (@BonesofdoomTV) February 27, 2025

READ MORE

RFK Jr said there was nothing unusual about the measles outbreak in the US right now and was schooled into the sun

Source @ByrdJames37364