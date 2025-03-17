Garron Noone’s hilariously NSFW and totally valid outrage at green glitter Guinness is an essential St. Patrick’s Day watch

Entertainment Garron Noone

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to all who celebrate. We hope you have an excellent day, whether you’re in the green bank holiday zone, or the green-ish non-bank holiday zone. Monday’s a terrible day for a celebration, but we’re sure you’ll give it a good go.

One person we know will be celebrating is comedian, singer and internet sensation Garron Noone. The Mayo man recently shared his very funny and very NSFW thoughts on an abomination he spotted on LADbible. He was very careful not to sit on the fence.

“Glitter first! Why am I giving you f***in’ instructions? The Irish people could not be more against this kind of behaviour.” “Guinness is already Irish enough. You don’t have to f***in’ jazz it up. Not everything has to be jazzed up. When are we going to start jazzing things down?”

Let’s head to the comments.

1.

This is a hate crime.

Lena

2.

Hahahaha I had the same reaction as you when I saw this. Maybe we need to stop exporting Guinness until other nations learn to behave.

Document Belfast

3.

Not me also being like WHY WOULDN’T YOU PUT THE GLITTER FIRST, as if that was the real issue.

C.E. Dimond

4.

“When are we gonna start jazzin things down?” is my new favorite sentence.

neitherEleanor

5.

Sending emotional support from Scotland.

Soo

6.

As an American I can only assume this was us and I add this to the list of things we need to apologize for.

Katie

7.

I seen this video earlier and i thought to myself ooooh just wait till garron see this.

David85

8.

The important thing is, you stayed calm.

KH

9.

I am English and I feel the rage.

Belldean302

10.

As an Irish-Canadian, I am APPALLED. I weep. I weep.

JessPearl

11.

I’m so sorry you are going through this. My thoughts are with you at this very difficult time.

Indiblue_

12.

Jesus Mary and Joseph.

Gillian Gogarty

13.

I was a bartender for many years — had to scrub green dye off my stained hands with toothpaste.

KB

14.

I’m getting vibes of Italy whenever a spaghetti noodle is broken in half.

Jack Napier

15.

Why did they yassify Guinness.

Eeezlebeezle

16.

THIS IS A MORTAL SIN.

Miniroll72

17.

The madness needs to end.

Kris

As it’s St. Patrick’s Day, here’s yet another topical comment from Garron. This one’s for the Americans.

