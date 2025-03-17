Weird World pigs

Flashback to the time a pig pooped a pedometer and started a sty fire

Poke Staff. Updated March 17th, 2025

If this story hadn’t been reported by so many different sources, we’d have presumed it was Exhibit A in a case involving outrageously fake news. It’s not, though, because it’s true – a pig crapped out a pedometer it had chewed from a sty-mate, which then started a fire.

Here’s how the BBC shared the news, back in 2020.

And this is how the North Yorkshire Fire Service reported the incident.

There may have been no pigs harmed, but minds were blown.

While the internet had a good laugh, spare a thought for the brave and unfortunate firefighters who drew the short straw …and the burnt straw …and the sh***y straw.

Source BBC Image @russjenks999, Pexels