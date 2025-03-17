The fabulously rude ‘Serving Kant’ Eurovision record has just had an equally hilarious upgrade

Entertainment eurovision

You don’t need to be a Eurovision fan to enjoy the saga that has been Malta’s Eurovision entrant. “Serving Kant” is a love letter to ‘singing,’ according to the singer Miriana Conte.

Although, when you listen to the record, it does sound she is implying something rather different. Here, have a listen for yourself.

After reports that the EBU (the European Broadcasting Union) had refused her record from saying the word “kant,” (and after Scott Mills told Radio 2 listeners that “we definitely can’t play a clip of it ever,”) Conte was then invited onto Newsnight to talk about it.

The interview in host Faisal Islam having to do an almighty British disclaimer beforehand: “If you might be offended by strong language for the next thirty seconds, do mute your television.”

“Well…errr, there you go,” he said.

This is the most British interview I have ever seen oh my god pic.twitter.com/f3k7g74Y3b — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) March 8, 2025

These words during her interview did also raise eyebrows

Malta had until today to resubmit their entry. Whilst (sadly) now without the word “kant,” in a rather genius twist, she has updated the song from “Serving Kant” to just “Serving.”

OFFICIAL MIRIANA CONTE CHANGED KANT TO SERVING pic.twitter.com/mhwUEx6QWp — Escxfav (@escxfavv) March 13, 2025

Hilarious, really.

To me, X will always be Twitter

To me, the Prince of Wales bridge will always be the Severn Bridge

To me, Serving by Miriana Conte will always be Kant — Laura (@LauraSianDixon) March 13, 2025

She also uploaded an Instagram story whilst announcing the updated record.

You can watch the updated record here:

And if you listen carefully, you can hear Faisal at the start of the video.

Eurovision has been here before, with Latvia’s Citi Zēni and its song “Eat Your Salad” back in 2022. The song had to remove one particular word, which the audience helpfully picked up. Listen out to see whether you can spot it.

I still can’t believe these are the opening lyrics to the Latvian Eurovision this year. pic.twitter.com/9IDi4t3guz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 10, 2022

