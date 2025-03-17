Viewers are raving about the one take Netflix series ‘Adolescence’ – and you will be too

Entertainment netflix tv

This week Netflix debuted ‘Adolescence,’ a four part drama about a 13-year-old boy who is arrested for murder. Co-created and co-written by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham (which Graham also stars in), each episode has been filmed in a single continuous take, giving the drama a breathtaking sense of realism.

This family’s life is flipped upside down when their 13-year-old son is arrested on suspicion of murder. ADOLESCENCE, starring Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty, is now playing on Netflix.#Adolescence pic.twitter.com/zkWnRr2ozt — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 13, 2025

Even though the show has been out for less than 24 hours, it has received rave reviews on social media.

Adolescence on @NetflixUK is outstanding. OUTSTANDING. Astonishing cast, crew, direction and the god tier writing. Watch it. #adolescencenetflix I fucking love tv so much and this is why. Watch it now. — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) March 13, 2025

#Adolescence was the best thing Netflix has done in years alongside baby reindeer. the camera work was astoundingly good. another reminder that british dramas really are in an entire league of their own with the right talent behind them — Joshua ☠️ (@joshcharles_91) March 13, 2025

Just watching Adolescence on Netflix. I know it’s been said a million times but Stephen Graham is an absolutely spectacular actor. All you have to see in that scene where his son is strip searched is his face and it conveys every emotion necessary — Matt (@MthfcMason) March 13, 2025

I have never ever seen anything like #Adolescence on Netflix Stunningly acted. Each episode shot in ONE take!!! It’s insane. pic.twitter.com/sFYWIZZyCF — British Miss (@CleansedTweets) March 13, 2025

There has been particular praise for Owen Cooper (who plays 13-year-old Jamie). Astonishingly, this is his first television role.

Havnt witnessed such potential in an actor in a really really long time. Adolescence on @netflix pic.twitter.com/2hnoqc21QW — A_Noob’s_Rant (@Sneha_patt) March 13, 2025

each and every person in ‘adolescence’ on netflix is acting their ass off — STEFAN (@stefanbertin) March 13, 2025

“Actors train for years and years and still can’t really master what Owen has mastered, which is basically just being in the moment and listening and being truthful,” said director Philip Barantini, in an interview with Variety.

My god that young actor in Netflix show #Adolescence is outstanding. — Oriane Messina (@orianemessina) March 13, 2025

Cooper was also on Thursday’s One Show, who gave a little Easter egg to viewers. He said that the moment he yawned in episode three was not planned, with the reaction by case worker Briony (Erin Doherty) improvised on the spot.

What’s it like filming an entire episode in one take? ‘Adolescence’ star Owen Cooper shares his experience.#TheOneShow https://t.co/NLFEhIlYEX pic.twitter.com/a6HvBIXKph — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) March 13, 2025

Make space for this drama in the week ahead (if you haven’t already).

Are you a teacher? A parent of boys? Adolescence on Netflix the most important show you’ll see this year! It examines how we raise boys and what we teach them about masculinity—asking why they’re still expected to navigate a tough, toxic world alone. https://t.co/cOVRqyrQzt — Mike Ion (@SchoolLeaderGB) March 13, 2025

#Adolescence on Netflix is the most sensational pieces of television I’ve seen in years.

4 parts, each shot in one take, exploring the world of child social care, online incels and the damage being done to young boys by the likes of Tate et al.

Navigating teenage life is so hard. — Tim (@TimD2704) March 13, 2025

Didn’t check my phone once when watching Adolescence, it’s THAT good — Duncan Lindsay (@DuncanLindsay) March 13, 2025

Wow what an emotional rollercoaster. I feel this should be shown in high schools. A very strong message is being made. Incredible cast and brilliantly produced/directed. #adolescence #ToxicMasculinity — Ruth Abram (@ruthabram) March 13, 2025

Stephen Graham’s created a masterpiece. Each episode a one take wonder. Brutal, haunting & more thought-provoking than anything I’ve seen in years. The whole cast is incredible. Owen Cooper as Jamie is a generational talent. In awe of it all, episode 3 in particular.#Adolescence pic.twitter.com/KBZCbsjg4Y — Chetan Pathak (@ChetanPathak) March 13, 2025

