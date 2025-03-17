Entertainment netflix tv

Viewers are raving about the one take Netflix series ‘Adolescence’ – and you will be too

Scott Bryan. Updated March 17th, 2025

This week Netflix debuted ‘Adolescence,’ a four part drama about a 13-year-old boy who is arrested for murder. Co-created and co-written by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham (which Graham also stars in), each episode has been filmed in a single continuous take, giving the drama a breathtaking sense of realism.

Even though the show has been out for less than 24 hours, it has received rave reviews on social media.

There has been particular praise for Owen Cooper (who plays 13-year-old Jamie). Astonishingly, this is his first television role.

“Actors train for years and years and still can’t really master what Owen has mastered, which is basically just being in the moment and listening and being truthful,” said director Philip Barantini, in an interview with Variety.

Cooper was also on Thursday’s One Show, who gave a little Easter egg to viewers. He said that the moment he yawned in episode three was not planned, with the reaction by case worker Briony (Erin Doherty) improvised on the spot.

Make space for this drama in the week ahead (if you haven’t already).

