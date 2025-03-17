The late, great Paul O’Grady wine tasting as Lily Savage on This Morning is 90 seconds to make your day better

Celebrity Paul o'grady

It’s two years this month since the death of Paul O’Grady, the national treasure whose career spanned TV, radio, the stage and much else besides.

But it was as Lily Savage that we loved him best, and this 90 seconds of the star joining Richard and Judy wine-tasting on Richard and Judy is guaranteed to make your day better.

And if you’re thinking it looks so old it could almost be from another century, that’s because it is. 1994 by the looks of it.

Why I loved Paul O’Grady and why I loved Lily Savage.

Lily getting rotten drunk whilst doing a wine tasting live on This Morning in 1994-ish pic.twitter.com/jKoKV51gjv — Paul Stanworth (@paulstanworth) March 29, 2023

Iconic is an over-used word, obviously, but in this instance not an inappropriate one.

I watched this live. It must have been school holidays or I was off school sick. @richardm56 & Judy’s reactions were brilliant and very real. I loved when they’d have Lily on. The wine man wasn’t too impressed but it didn’t matter at all. TV gold. — Macky (@_____Macky_____) March 29, 2023

Obviously POG is fantastic and wonderful. Its also nice to see @thismorning in Liverpool. The show felt closer to the people because of its location. It’s newer form is clearly good for broadcasters but for me I preferred its being outside London and in a different style location — Raymond Budd (@RaymondBudd) March 29, 2023

Thanks so much for posting this, remember watching this with my Mam, how we laughed … — Jennifer Ellis (@CumaeanSybil) March 29, 2023

laughter is the best medicine and Paul O’Grady was an alchemist — Jamie (@Lucky20seven) March 29, 2023

Thirty-one years ago? We need a stiff drink.

