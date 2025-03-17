Celebrity Paul o'grady

The late, great Paul O’Grady wine tasting as Lily Savage on This Morning is 90 seconds to make your day better

Poke Staff. Updated March 17th, 2025

It’s two years this month since the death of Paul O’Grady, the national treasure whose career spanned TV, radio, the stage and much else besides.

But it was as Lily Savage that we loved him best, and this 90 seconds of the star joining Richard and Judy wine-tasting on Richard and Judy is guaranteed to make your day better.

And if you’re thinking it looks so old it could almost be from another century, that’s because it is. 1994 by the looks of it.

Iconic is an over-used word, obviously, but in this instance not an inappropriate one.

Thirty-one years ago? We need a stiff drink.

Source @paulstanworth