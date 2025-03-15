Stephen Colbert’s farty edit of Gary Oldman characters was funny, but Gary Oldman crying with laughter at it was the icing on the cake

Entertainment actors

Apple TV’s darkly comic spy series Slow Horses has grabbed the attention of the public, not least because of the brilliant performance by award-winning actor Gary Oldman as the flatulent, ascerbic scruff, Jackson Lamb, in charge of a group of underperforming MI5 agents.

Gary recently spoke to Stephen Colbert about the role, and there was a surprise waiting for him – a fart-ridden overdub of some of his best-known characters.

His reaction is a delight to watch, so let’s get on with it.

Either that’s one of the funniest things he’s ever seen, or he’s a brilliant actor. Oh …

TikTok users loved it.

1.

Multi-award winning actor Gary Oldman losing his mind over fart jokes really is healing.

C C5497

2.

I didn’t know I could love Gary Oldman any more than I already do but here we are.

Alyfitz86

3.

It’s not just Gary Oldman losing it. It’s Stephen being so straight-faced the whole time.

disneyprincessyo

4.

You’re never too old, and apparently too famous, to laugh at a fart joke.

Carrie Mac They’re universal!!!

colbertlateshow

5.

I so wish my dad was alive to see his character Jackson Lamb. And this clip might have killed him. He would have loved it.

Conrad Thomas Odom

6.

The fact he wasn’t just amused by it, he was CRYING laughing, is so endearing I can’t stand it.

Nothing to see here

7.

Going to use a Hermes scarf to wipe tears is next level …

laura

8.

He was almost dying of laughter before ever seeing the first clip.

Artie

9.

You disabled an esteemed thespian with fart noises and we’re all better for it.

jillcarey183

10.

I never imagined the thing that would bring Gary Oldman to tears would be farts.

Laura

11.

This is exactly what I needed to see waking up today. The simple joys of a fart joke. So good.

Troy Whiteley

12.

I don’t kno what’s funnier, the farts or Gary’s reaction to the farts.

Devin Dives

We hope Stephen Colbert doesn’t follow this suggestion from mel maltby, but we see their point.

If I were Stephen I’d immediately retire. I can’t think of a greater career high than getting that quality of laugh out of Gary Oldman.

READ MORE

This video of Star Trek scenes but with added farts is childish but so very funny

Source Colbert Late Show Image Screengrab