People have been parodying ‘With Love, Meghan’ and the results will effortlessly elevate your day
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past fortnight, you’ll be well aware that Meghan Markle’s new show With Love, Meghan has dropped.
The series features ‘cooking, gardening and hosting tips’ from the millionaire duchess, which aren’t much use to us plebs without huge kitchens and organic herb gardens, and it has been roundly panned by critics and viewers alike.
However, the series has been recommissioned for another run, which means somebody must like it, and it has certainly given the creative folk on TikTok something to hilariously parody. Here are some of their best efforts…
1.
@michaelpavano With Love, The Duchess of Sussex #parody #meghanandharry #meghanmarkle #withlove #comedyvideo #fypage ♬ Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da – 2018 Mix – The Beatles
2.
@kaicameronisacelebrity It’s darling Xx #meghanmarkle #withlovemeghan #netflix #popculture #parody ♬ Here Comes The Sun – Instrumental – Emerald Empire Band
3.
@louiseatkinsoncomedy Not sure on Meghan Markle and her snack selection in her new show With Love, Meghan.. Think I’ll stick to crisps and a bag of caramel nibbles. #withlovemeghan #meghanmarkle #ukculture #netflixseries ♬ original sound – Louise Atkinson
4.
@luciejlass And yet I watched every episode #parody #withlovemeghan #netflix ♬ original sound – Lucie Lass
5.
@heathermcdonald My new show on Netflix #AseverwithHeather #meghanmarkle #meghanandharry #thesussexfamily #withlove #withlovemeghan #princeharry #parody #comedy #humor #cooking #recipe #netflix #heathermcdonald ♬ original sound – heathermcdonald