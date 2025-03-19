Putin was more than an hour late to that phone call, if you were wondering how much he respects Trump – 16 favourite reactions

US donald trump vladimir putin

Although it served only to show that Vladimir Putin isn’t on the peace train, as Trump would have us believe, the phone call between the Russia and US leaders has been the talk of the internet.

Utterly predictably, Putin rejects the unconditional ceasefire offered by Ukraine, sends Trump off on the errands of making the Russian invasion easier and denying Ukrainian sovereignty, while Trump claims he has accomplished something. — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) March 18, 2025

BREAKING PHONE CALL WITH PUTIN Trump just posted the most pathetic, bootlicking statement imaginable. He’s bragging about his “very good and productive” call with Putin like some obedient lapdog, acting as if he’s negotiating world peace when in reality, he’s just… pic.twitter.com/8N1OEcUyNy — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) March 18, 2025

Putin & Trump to speak on the phone today.

I would love to be a "tap on the wire" & listen in to their mutually beneficial objectives.

Almost as though both of them have cancelled Zelensky out of the equation.

Ukraine seems to be a pawn in a game between 2 oligarchs.

Cui Bono ? — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) March 18, 2025

One aspect of the farce that caught the attention of Trump watchers was how long he had to wait for the Russian president to bother speaking to him.

Holy shit. Putin is blowing off his meeting with Trump and making him wait. While speaking to a room full of oligarchs, the host turns to him and asks if he’s going to be late. Putin shrugs. He completely humiliated Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/8zpIMMxzAv — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 18, 2025

It said a lot about the respect that Trump insists Putin has for him, and Twitter/X was quick to point that out.

1.

The boss can be late, the employee cannot. https://t.co/j3JLoTOEuT — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) March 18, 2025

2.

Should tell you everything about who’s in charge when murderous Dictator Putin was over an hour late for his phone call with the orange felon today. Hillary Clinton was right about everything. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 18, 2025

3.

Strong leader energy doesn’t quite hit the same when you’re getting ghosted by your supposed bestie. — Nikos (@NikosReggae) March 18, 2025

4.

Putin leaving Trump waiting for the phone call is like Russian TV showing naked pictures of Melania. Trump wants to be in Putin‘s club so bad that he will commit treason against the United States, with the help of Elon Musk Putin is making a point with Trump about who’s in charge — Eileen aka Alien McLaughlin (@EileenM60933733) March 18, 2025

5.

Putting governor Trump in his place — While speaking to oligarchs, the host turns to Putin and asks if he’s going to be late to his phone call with Trump. Putin smiles and shrugs. Then, he made governor Trump wait for an hourpic.twitter.com/zRckNHvN8a — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) March 18, 2025

6.

They told Putin he’s gonna be late for call with Trump and he starts making jokes and laughing…..even the worst people in the world that Trump wants to like him all think he’s a joke pic.twitter.com/iBVh4DR0hj — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) March 18, 2025

7.

Putin literally bursts out laughing when an interviewer reminds him that he’s late for his meeting with Trump today. Look, this guy really respects Trump. pic.twitter.com/r1VXkyhUsE — Saint Javelin (@saintjavelin) March 18, 2025

8.

Imagine the President of the United States of America being cucked by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This could only happen to Donald Trump and Elon Musk. https://t.co/LYYHpzMdjk — Julien Hoez (@JulienHoez) March 18, 2025

9.

This shows the level of respect Putin actually has for Trump – which is zero – and there's no chance this question wasn't pre-planned. He wants everyone to know he's going to make Trump wait for him. https://t.co/FdKZnXH6Rt — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) March 18, 2025

10.

So Trump nukes our relationships with our closest allies only to have Putin laugh at him publicly. https://t.co/Al0NIYnsbv https://t.co/6t2UWLzaE8 — Henry VIII (@SussexHenryVIII) March 18, 2025

11.

Putin is making Trump wait today for their meeting and laughing at him on his news channel today. pic.twitter.com/ahUyPHB1pP — James Tate (@JamesTate121) March 18, 2025

12.

13.

No no no Mr President likes to listen to on hold music for 70 minutes exactly before entering negotiation Art of the Deal — CanadaFirst (@CanadianFir) March 18, 2025

14.

Donald will wait. Donald will do whatever Vlad asks him to do. Donald is a good boy https://t.co/xdKWRqUNZi — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 18, 2025

15.

Putin gifts Trump a special new telephone and tells him he can call anytime… https://t.co/86pbMHZ0r9 pic.twitter.com/TrOV9fce1C — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) March 18, 2025

16.

BREAKING: State Department sources report today's 90 minute phone call was done via Cameo in which Putin charged Trump $1M/minute. pic.twitter.com/jMB5W0bWXk — Greta (@GretaGrace20) March 18, 2025

When will they start selling these hats?

Make America Wait Again https://t.co/9jk0B2eUp3 — Лъчезар Томов (@Lptomov82) March 18, 2025

READ MORE

Donald Trump’s phone call with Vladimir Putin was the chocolate teapot of international diplomacy – 17 early verdicts

Source CallToActivism Image Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Commons