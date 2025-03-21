US donald trump

Donald Trump thinks 19-year-old Barron is a tech whizz because he can turn on a laptop – 16 funniest reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 21st, 2025

At almost 79 years old, Donald Trump is far removed from the generations who grew up with computer technology at their fingertips. That fact was highlighted during the extended infomercial for Tesla that took place at the White House last week, when he was blown away by the cars’ interface.

However, that paled in comparison to how low Trump has set the bar for describing someone as having ‘an unbelievable aptitude in technology’. He raved about his youngest son, Barron, during an interview with Fox News presenter, Laura Ingraham.

We have absolutely no doubt that Gen Z Barron can do things on a computer that would blow his dad’s tiny mind, such as download a file, add an attachment to an e-mail, set up an image folder, and even spell ‘stolen’ correctly. But it was Donald Trump’s lack of tech savvy that put him in the firing line for some hefty internet mockery.

These summed up the situation perfectly.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2