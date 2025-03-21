Donald Trump thinks 19-year-old Barron is a tech whizz because he can turn on a laptop – 16 funniest reactions

US donald trump

At almost 79 years old, Donald Trump is far removed from the generations who grew up with computer technology at their fingertips. That fact was highlighted during the extended infomercial for Tesla that took place at the White House last week, when he was blown away by the cars’ interface.

However, that paled in comparison to how low Trump has set the bar for describing someone as having ‘an unbelievable aptitude in technology’. He raved about his youngest son, Barron, during an interview with Fox News presenter, Laura Ingraham.

Donald Trump on his son Barron: “He can look at a computer… I turn off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good,’ and I go back about five minutes later, he’s got his laptop, I say, ‘How do you do that?’.. He’s got an unbelievable aptitude in technology." pic.twitter.com/YSsM6EJU1J — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 20, 2025

We have absolutely no doubt that Gen Z Barron can do things on a computer that would blow his dad’s tiny mind, such as download a file, add an attachment to an e-mail, set up an image folder, and even spell ‘stolen’ correctly. But it was Donald Trump’s lack of tech savvy that put him in the firing line for some hefty internet mockery.

These summed up the situation perfectly.

A big career in technology awaits Barron Trump. It seems he's mastered the on/off button on his laptop. https://t.co/4dZ6Fqg0RB — Moog (@a_toots) March 20, 2025

Erm… that’s accepting a pretty low bar. https://t.co/UtxOpReOPR — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) March 20, 2025

Donald Trump is dumber than we think. He thinks his son Barron Trump has an "unbelievable aptitude in technology" because he can turn a laptop on in 5 minutes. pic.twitter.com/V0phOASbXi — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) March 20, 2025

BREAKING: In a bizarre moment, the President of the United States expresses astonishment that his college age son can turn a laptop on after he turned it off, wondering "How'd you do that?" This is abnormal. A weekly cognitive test should be mandatory.pic.twitter.com/tZiH2L5AbV — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) March 20, 2025

What in the dementia is this?! https://t.co/CiaZ7sVdtU — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) March 20, 2025

Donald Trump admitting that he knows absolutely NOTHING about computers, technology, or young people. Beyond embarrassing. https://t.co/5iTeVcMb1d — Social Media Insider (@SocialMedia411) March 20, 2025

Before you make fun of Barron Trump, try turning a laptop back on that’s been turned off, okay? It’s not so easy. pic.twitter.com/PwxJ8mTyz7 — Evan (@daviddunn177) March 20, 2025

