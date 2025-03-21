The Guardian’s no stranger to entertaining corrections but there’s a new king in town and it’s magnificent

News correction guardian

Heathrow Airport was closed on Friday after a substation fire, leading to the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights causing travel chaos around the world.

It wasn’t just firefighters (and air traffic controllers) who were busy, it also had the good people who look after corrections and clarifications leaping into action.

Specifically, the people who look after corrections and clarifications on the Guardian newspaper, after this most unfortunate schoolboy error.

And you don’t have to be a devotee of these pages – why on earth wouldn’t you be? – to already realise that the Guardian wasn’t the only news outlet to make this most unfortunate schoolboy (doing a disservice to schoolboys everywhere) error.

Ooof.

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Possibly my favourite Grauniad correction of all time! pic.twitter.com/gJqakvrard — Sir Humphrey (@pinstripedline) March 21, 2025

Totally imagined SAS operators lined-up for check-in with their "luggages" — Rishoka (@_Rishoka_) March 21, 2025

This made my day! https://t.co/KtFTne4s5e — Colonel Leona Barr-Jones DL (@CE_EA_RFCA) March 21, 2025

I suspect the in-flight service is probably quite frugal — ChrisO_wiki (@ChrisO_wiki) March 21, 2025

The Guardian fell into the same elephant trap! https://t.co/1gzeJDqR9T — Anthony’s Bar & Grill (@AnthonyGri10669) March 21, 2025

Apparently a news agency was to blame for the initial mistake, just not for the failure to check we guess.

