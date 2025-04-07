James O’Brien asked a phone-in caller to name a single Brexit benefit and it’s predictable but. no less infuriatingly satisfying for it

Politics brexit james o'brien lbc

We don’t write about Brexit as much as we used to for obvious reasons, but the fallout of that fateful vote will reverberate for many years to come. Long Brexit, if you like.

And while politicians from all sides appear keen to reference it as little as possible these days, the estimable LBC presenter James O’Brien is only too happy to embrace it as a topic.

Especially if he gets a caller like this, who he was keen to hear explain just one single Brexit benefit and while it might be predictable it was no less infuriatingly satisfying for it.

‘Tell me what’s gone well with Brexit. I’ll wait.’ ‘I can’t think of an example.’ Caller Paul and James O’Brien’s debate on Trump’s tariffs descends into Brexit. pic.twitter.com/u3PXrTWXEm — LBC (@LBC) April 4, 2025

Mystery Hour can’t quick enough (and if you don’t listen already, 11am on Thursdays).

And here are just a few of the comments it promoted.

Brexshit voter in a nutshell https://t.co/DzOLK5Vl3c — Gareth Swansea Osprey Gluyas (@garethg1611) April 4, 2025

Brilliant radio https://t.co/WahTfX8BFI — trixietrottsbackagain Duchess of truth (@trixietrottsba1) April 5, 2025

I’m no JOB fan, but it is nice when he skewers another Leave fantasist. https://t.co/dF4oQWtbab — NeilAJ 100 (@NeilJohnson100) April 5, 2025

In one word …

Or another.

Wow — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 4, 2025

Source @LBC