There were lots of funny takedowns of Andrew Tate’s word spew but this woman’s A++ smackdown beat all comers

To the world – not for long, promise – of clown prince of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate, who clearly hasn’t been wasting his time under house arrest in Romania.

No, ole Mr Po-Tate-o head has gone and got himself a thesaurus.

Oooh, get Mr Big Words!

It prompted lots of funny comebacks as you might imagine

17 year olds writing their UCAS personal statement https://t.co/osb1bqv2BS — Ben Ramanauskas (@BenRamanauskas) December 4, 2024

Conservatives trying to sound smart always sound like the scarecrow reciting the Pythagorean theorem pic.twitter.com/zPl3S7uWJE — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) December 3, 2024

But we reckon, for sheer specificity, this one wins the day.

This made me laugh so much. Sounds like a cut line from the Major General’s song in the Pirates of Penzance https://t.co/NCcpQONpkY — Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) December 4, 2024

Boom.

Although it would have to be “human practicality” or “sagacity” to be full WS Gilbert I think — Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) December 4, 2024

My unmatched perspicacity is matched by my veracity

In my human endeavours unsurpassed in my tenacity pic.twitter.com/7BopDos3Gi — Mark Mantis (@TheGhostSleepi1) December 4, 2024

“In short, when I have bought a wife to sire my dreadful progeny,

You’ll… say a human trafficker has ne’er shown more misogyny!” — Ed Clarke (@ClarkesLatin) December 4, 2024

I am the very model of unmatched masculinity,

My intellect’s unparalleled, my muscles form infinity!

With wit so sharp it cuts through steel, my charm a blazing clarity,

And yet my tailor wonders why I’ve such a taste for rarity. — Simon Cook (@cooksimon) December 4, 2024

can’t read it without that tune — Gareth Jones (@gareth774) December 4, 2024

