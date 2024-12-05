There were lots of funny takedowns of Andrew Tate’s word spew but this woman’s A++ smackdown beat all comers
To the world – not for long, promise – of clown prince of the toxic manosphere Andrew Tate, who clearly hasn’t been wasting his time under house arrest in Romania.
No, ole Mr Po-Tate-o head has gone and got himself a thesaurus.
Oooh, get Mr Big Words!
It prompted lots of funny comebacks as you might imagine
17 year olds writing their UCAS personal statement https://t.co/osb1bqv2BS
— Ben Ramanauskas (@BenRamanauskas) December 4, 2024
Conservatives trying to sound smart always sound like the scarecrow reciting the Pythagorean theorem pic.twitter.com/zPl3S7uWJE
— evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) December 3, 2024
“PARKLIFE!” pic.twitter.com/8VotRSwdVY
— Moog (@a_toots) December 4, 2024
But we reckon, for sheer specificity, this one wins the day.
This made me laugh so much. Sounds like a cut line from the Major General’s song in the Pirates of Penzance https://t.co/NCcpQONpkY
— Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) December 4, 2024
Boom.
Although it would have to be “human practicality” or “sagacity” to be full WS Gilbert I think
— Madeline Grant (@Madz_Grant) December 4, 2024
My unmatched perspicacity is matched by my veracity
In my human endeavours unsurpassed in my tenacity pic.twitter.com/7BopDos3Gi
— Mark Mantis (@TheGhostSleepi1) December 4, 2024
“In short, when I have bought a wife to sire my dreadful progeny,
You’ll… say a human trafficker has ne’er shown more misogyny!”
— Ed Clarke (@ClarkesLatin) December 4, 2024
I am the very model of unmatched masculinity,
My intellect’s unparalleled, my muscles form infinity!
With wit so sharp it cuts through steel, my charm a blazing clarity,
And yet my tailor wonders why I’ve such a taste for rarity.
— Simon Cook (@cooksimon) December 4, 2024
can’t read it without that tune
— Gareth Jones (@gareth774) December 4, 2024
