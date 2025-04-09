Flashback to the spiciest innuendo ever cooked up on Saturday Kitchen – when live TV goes deliciously wrong

Entertainment live tv

Brewer and sommelier Jaega Wise had Saturday Kitchen guests and viewers cracking up over a little accidental innuendo. TV critic Scott Bryan shared the moment.

Oh my god this moment on #SaturdayKitchen pic.twitter.com/OkgIXgLovD — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 15, 2023

“The way we taste… we swallow in comparison to wine – you guys spit a lot.” “It’s one of the reasons why we swallow, because we want to make sure the tongue is fully coated. So we never spit, we always swallow.”

Scott added –

What makes it such a magical moment is how you can tell she was thinking about whether to drop an innuendo, then proceeded to do it anyway. pic.twitter.com/02PobpxbfM — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 15, 2023

Host Matt Tebbutt seemed baffled.

“What has happened? Can you concentrate?

He obviously has much less of a dirty mind than everyone else. And if, like Matt, you need us to explain what they were laughing at, you’re too innocent to know.

Saturday kitchen is always entertaining but this morning it was a special riot 😂 — uksk05 (@uksk05) April 15, 2023

I love them. Every week I worry that they'll get found out but no, the glorious mayhem continues. — Morgan Sproxton (@MorganSproxton) April 15, 2023

this is def going in the year end round up! https://t.co/ul58csqG6X — FeliciaOnF1 (@FeliciaOnF1) April 15, 2023

This is amazing😄😄😄

The sheer energy of the stifled laughter being held in here could power the nation for a week. https://t.co/I3IDPwedO3 — NickScribbler (@NickScribbler) April 16, 2023

There was another comedy moment in the same episode, when Alison Roman suddenly vanished after apparently mistaking the wine table for her seat. No chefs were hurt during the making of this video.

A fall like this is usually AFTER the wine

(It's Alison Roman and she is okay) #SaturdayKitchen pic.twitter.com/jCay7FHoUW — Nick Walker (@nickw84) April 15, 2023

Perhaps that’s why Jaega dropped the innuendo. She was just being a good friend and creating a distraction.

Alison: "Oh gosh, that's all anyone is going to talk about on the show now" Jaega: "Hold my Pale Ale…" #SaturdayKitchen — James Allison 📺 (@GiNgEr_JaMeS) April 15, 2023

READ MORE

A classic NSFW Saturday Kitchen gaffe shows why ‘dish’ and ‘Rick’ are a live TV minefield

Source Scott Bryan Image Screengrab