21 unbelievable Facebook Marketplace ads for things you can actually buy (but don’t have to)
There are things money can buy that are normal.
There are things money can’t buy – and for that, there’s Mastercard, or so we’re led to believe.
And then, at the washed-up, dog-eared end of the universe, there are things you wouldn’t dream money can buy, but if you wait long enough, they appear. That place is called Facebook Marketplace.
It’s a Mecca for the weird and the fabulous, as well as the mind-bogglingly cheap. Fortunately there’s already someone sifting through the madness, sorting wheat from chaff.
We’re here to play middleman, bringing you the best of the best from the Insane FB Marketplace account on Instagram. Strap in!
1. Walter White bust/headphone stand – $80
View this post on Instagram
2. Handmade stained glass mosaic – $100
View this post on Instagram
3. Taxidermy goat bagpipes – £450
View this post on Instagram
4. Inflatable nightclub – FREE
View this post on Instagram
5. Taxidermy vintage toy – $1,500
View this post on Instagram
6. Birdhouse – $50
View this post on Instagram
7. Robosaurus Transformer – $1.5m
View this post on Instagram
8. Jesus art print
View this post on Instagram
9. Bicycle seat
View this post on Instagram
10. King George II signal cannon – $6,500
View this post on Instagram
11. Terrifying cherub heads – $300
View this post on Instagram