Pics Facebook marketplace

21 unbelievable Facebook Marketplace ads for things you can actually buy (but don’t have to)

Bruno Cooke. Updated April 10th, 2025

There are things money can buy that are normal.

There are things money can’t buy – and for that, there’s Mastercard, or so we’re led to believe.

And then, at the washed-up, dog-eared end of the universe, there are things you wouldn’t dream money can buy, but if you wait long enough, they appear. That place is called Facebook Marketplace.

It’s a Mecca for the weird and the fabulous, as well as the mind-bogglingly cheap. Fortunately there’s already someone sifting through the madness, sorting wheat from chaff.

We’re here to play middleman, bringing you the best of the best from the Insane FB Marketplace account on Instagram. Strap in!

1. Walter White bust/headphone stand – $80

2. Handmade stained glass mosaic – $100

3. Taxidermy goat bagpipes – £450

4. Inflatable nightclub – FREE

5. Taxidermy vintage toy – $1,500

6. Birdhouse – $50

7. Robosaurus Transformer – $1.5m

8. Jesus art print

9. Bicycle seat

10. King George II signal cannon – $6,500

11. Terrifying cherub heads – $300

Article Pages: 1 2