Saturday Night Live is to have a British version and boy, do people have a lot of thoughts about it

Scott Bryan. Updated April 10th, 2025

Sky announced Thursday morning that a British version of Saturday Night Live is to launch in 2026. It will be made in London with an all-British cast, and will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels.

Needless to say, some people have been taking the mic.

Ross Kemp ripping up a picture of the Archbishop of Canterbury

Stuart Millard (@franticplanet.bsky.social) 2025-04-10T08:11:20.483Z

oh no, there's 150% tariffs on American comedy exports, oh noooo, I'm so sad this can't happen

henry (@runeberg.bsky.social) 2025-04-10T09:13:54.788Z

This isn’t the first time that a show attempting the rehash the success of Saturday Night Live in the UK. There was Saturday Live on Channel 4 back in the 80s, which helped boost the careers of Harry Enfield, Ben Elton, Stephen Fry and Tracey Ullman.

Channel 4 also attempted a Daily Show-ish style programme called 10 O’Clock Live, also on Channel 4, starring the likes of David Mitchell and Charlie Brooker.

Still, the fact that these shows have not lasted anywhere near as long as Saturday Night Live has in the US has made some people pretty cynical about whether such a long-running format will be able to be replicated over here.

"This is a great sketch you've written here – can you just add two or three minutes on the end to ensure it really outstays its welcome?"

Simon HB (@norock.bsky.social) 2025-04-10T08:19:57.877Z

Angus Main (@angusmain.bsky.social) 2025-04-10T08:06:05.639Z

I'm more uplifted at the thought of watching the new Threads

Shar A (@sharal.bsky.social) 2025-04-10T08:35:56.208Z

There’s also a bit of scepticism by the fact that the show will launch on Sky, rather than on a main public service broadcaster channel like the BBC.

I think one of the things that makes SNL so huge in the US is the ‘shared viewing’ experience of all watching together live on mainstream TV. Something rare these days. Not sure how that feeling can be recreated on a subscription channel

Steve Parks (@steveparks.bsky.social) 2025-04-10T09:30:25.263Z

Saturday Night Live will launch on Sky and NOW in 2026.

