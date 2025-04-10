Donald Trump still doesn’t know political asylum and insane asylum are two different things and it’s a proper brain wobbler

US donald trump

All the talk this week has been about Donald Trump’s on-off global trade wars, but it’s worth remembering that it’s not just tariffs that he knows nothing about.

We mention this after Trump revealed that he doesn’t know the difference between political asylum and insane asylums, as highlighted by @atrupar over on Twitter.

Trump still hasn’t figured out political asylum and insane asylums are two different things pic.twitter.com/QkrjrVTw4M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 9, 2025

And these 9 people surely said it best.

1.

Oh my god he thinks Asylum Seekers are insane people because of the word asylum LMAO https://t.co/5TzxsfJwX5 — PotatoMcWhiskey (@PotatoMcWhiskey) April 9, 2025

2.

Honestly, based on his speeches lately, I’m not sure he knows the difference between asylum and aluminum. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 9, 2025

3.

The fact that no journalist has ever asked him a question about the difference between the two is such a journalistic failure. https://t.co/3B8ba1YrGL — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) April 10, 2025

4.

Bro is unfit. Period. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 9, 2025

5.

Another example of this guy being one of the stupidest people on earth and everyone just glazes over it https://t.co/MUSGbngfKw — Ranthony (@ChiefTeef8) April 10, 2025

6.

He belongs in the 2nd one. — Jenny (@shindig101) April 9, 2025

7.

omgggg he thinks asylum seekers are ppl from insane asylums THIS IS YALLS PRESIDENT https://t.co/1iBl3V6bJR — Haych // (@1511Ares) April 10, 2025

8.

The patient is speaking — DC (@balljr) April 9, 2025

9.

He definitely has his tongue sticking out when he draws a picture. https://t.co/oubAW75njU — theyrthis (@theyrthis) April 10, 2025

