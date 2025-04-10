US donald trump

Donald Trump still doesn’t know political asylum and insane asylum are two different things and it’s a proper brain wobbler

John Plunkett. Updated April 10th, 2025

All the talk this week has been about Donald Trump’s on-off global trade wars, but it’s worth remembering that it’s not just tariffs that he knows nothing about.

We mention this after Trump revealed that he doesn’t know the difference between political asylum and insane asylums, as highlighted by @atrupar over on Twitter.

And these 9 people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Maga is yelling “Art of the Deal” after Donald Trump’s nerve gave out on tariffs, and the chinny reckon is visible from space – 26 sceptical responses

Source @atrupar