This case of the disappearing dog on Coronation Street gets funnier every time we watch it

It’s been a while since we watched a soap on a regular basis – Neighbours, we’re looking at you – and we’ve never seen an entire episode of Coronation Street.

But by the looks of this clip we’ve been missing out. It’s a clip of a disappearing dog which went viral on Reddit for reasons which will become obvious.

And it really is no exaggeration to say it gets funnier every time we watch it (and it had us laughing out loud to begin with).

Watch the doggie!

How did the dog turn into a handbag tho #Corrie pic.twitter.com/aaEfuQu4YB — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) April 9, 2025

Wait, what, where?

This would have been a TV Burp classic — William (@williamchapple1) April 9, 2025

And it turns out if you turn the sound right up it gets even funnier.

Sounds like they added a dog noise & paw sounds on the floor to say it walked off !!! — Phil Newton-England (@PhilNewtonE) April 10, 2025

Well doggone it!

