US donald trump

Donald Trump claims he aced his 5-hour physical and cognitive tests, and it’s a good job there aren’t tariffs on scepticism

Poke Reporter. Updated April 12th, 2025

If you’re hoping for verifiable details to be released after the physical and cognitive exams taken by Donald Trump on Friday, perhaps you should book a cognitive exam for yourself. Although the White House Propagandist in Chief Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has assured journalists that the White House will prepare an update shortly, but she says a lot of things.

We’ll leave it at that.

Trump gave his own update from Air Force One.

“Overall I felt I was in very good shape. A good heart, a good soul, a very good soul, and I took, I wanted to be a little different than Biden, I took a cognitive test and I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”

You can tell he had a good doctor, because the NHS tends to skip that all-important assessment of the soul.

