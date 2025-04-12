Donald Trump claims he aced his 5-hour physical and cognitive tests, and it’s a good job there aren’t tariffs on scepticism
If you’re hoping for verifiable details to be released after the physical and cognitive exams taken by Donald Trump on Friday, perhaps you should book a cognitive exam for yourself. Although the White House
Propagandist in Chief Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has assured journalists that the White House will prepare an update shortly, but she says a lot of things.
We’ll leave it at that.
Trump gave his own update from Air Force One.
Trump on his annual physical:
“I felt I was in very good shape. Good heart. A good soul. Very good soul… took a cognitive test. I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”
A normal person doesn’t brag about passing a basic cognitive test where you have… pic.twitter.com/BJJYCUCJxU
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 12, 2025
“Overall I felt I was in very good shape. A good heart, a good soul, a very good soul, and I took, I wanted to be a little different than Biden, I took a cognitive test and I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right.”
You can tell he had a good doctor, because the NHS tends to skip that all-important assessment of the soul.
1.
Trump just said he took a cognitive test and got “every answer right.”
This is the same guy who thought Hannibal Lecter was real, couldn’t identify his own ex-wife in a photo, didn’t know when WW2 happened, and more.
Does anyone really believe he’s okay?
— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 12, 2025
2.
According to his doctor, #Trump’s #physicalexam revealed he is the healthiest fat pathological narcissist he’s ever seen. pic.twitter.com/rVQLyG9efr
— Dave k (@Konjoyan) April 11, 2025
3.
Donald Trump took his annual medical and the real and maybe even medically trained doctors told him that he has a good soul. pic.twitter.com/c8oqufqTPx
— tern (@1goodtern) April 12, 2025
4.
Probably took 4 hours for him to figure out how to put the gown onhttps://t.co/s0Fdq0ley9
— C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) April 12, 2025
5.
He says this like it’s a flex. That’s like bragging you passed the tutorial level of a video game.
— Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 12, 2025
6.
Trump brags about passing a basic cognitive test, identifying an elephant and knowing the day. If that’s his bar for "good soul", we’re in trouble. A real leader doesn’t need to flex on a dementia screener. We deserve better than this circus.
— Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) April 12, 2025
7.
“The president is a muscular 6'3", 225. 10% body fat, Olympic runner level stamina. Honestly, this man is too healthy!”
— Seanye (@daSituasean) April 11, 2025
8.
Donald Trump babbles about how he has a “a good heart, a good soul” after his trip to Walter Reed for his annual physical.
He claims he got every question right on a cognitive test.
Not buying anything other than the doctor giving him advice (we all know he’ll ignore).
— Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 12, 2025
9.
If after Trump‘s medical, and he’s not whisked away to a padded cell will know that it wasn’t a real medical check up.
— Marlene Robertson (@marlene4719) April 11, 2025