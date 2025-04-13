People are very much here for Jon Stewart pointing out the awkward truth about chapter 9 of Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal

US the daily show

We’re all familar by now with the Art of the Deal, Donald Trump’s bestseller, which he didn’t actually write, and which is often bandied about when his followers want people to think he’s using a genius strategy, rather than – for example – tanking the world’s stock markets because he doesn’t understand tariffs.

Sure, Trump wrote "The Art of the Deal," but has anyone read chapter nine? pic.twitter.com/5D7GjmpOXK — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 11, 2025

The casino seen imploding (like Trump’s tariff policy) was the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which lost revenue and eventually failed after another casino – the Taj Mahal – was constructed just a mile away by *checks notes* Donald Trump, before eventually closing and being demolished due to the danger of debris falling from its towers.

Oh, and the Taj Mahal and three other Trump casinos also went bust.

TikTok users enjoyed Jon Stewart’s presentation.

In all fairness to Trumpito..the book is called “the art of the deal” not “the art of the GOOD deal” — Daniel Gomez (@DanielG73865453) April 11, 2025

The lie that Trump is a great businessman, may be the one that has harmed our country more than any other in the last 9 years. https://t.co/EZ687sRKng — Joe Lacovara (@JoeLacovara3) April 11, 2025

Casinos are money printing machines and he still bankrupted it. — DevRon (@Devron2065) April 11, 2025

Trump doesn't understand anything about business.

He failed to sell steak in the US.

Steak!

Trump is a conman. The only thing he is good at is self-promotion and fooling people even dumber than himself. https://t.co/aKWfRgFff5 — Thomas Larson (@Samoth12) April 11, 2025

The Art of the Bankruptcies. — Donna Gruetter (@DonnaGruet8206) April 12, 2025

Did he though? He's gone back and forth on that over the years. Anything "bad" he claims his ghostwriter wrote, anything he'd love to brag about, he claims HE wrote (and is true). Same with anything "he wrote". — Mike (@badappl8) April 11, 2025

#MAGA What does it take to help you see what everyone who isn’t in the cult sees? https://t.co/czAZA4OJIC — TickTockManitowoc (@TManitowoc) April 11, 2025

Every time I watch his casino being imploded, I feel sorry for the mice, rats, bedbugs, and cockroaches that gave their lives for this bloviating MFer. — Diane Makofsky (@DianeMakofsky) April 11, 2025

I wouldn't wipe my ass with that guy's book. — AverageCitizen (@AverageCitize12) April 12, 2025

Baaaaahahahaahha — MajesticBison (@MajesticBison_) April 12, 2025

Someone pointed out the irony of the casino being mentioned in chapter 9.

Ain’t no way it was actually Chapter 9 pic.twitter.com/B1sLPd7bw8 — Jennifer Forbush (@JenniferForbush) April 11, 2025

When it’s moral bankruptcy, it’s chapter 47.

Source The Daily Show Image Screengrab