People are very much here for Jon Stewart pointing out the awkward truth about chapter 9 of Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal

Poke Reporter. Updated April 13th, 2025

We’re all familar by now with the Art of the Deal, Donald Trump’s bestseller, which he didn’t actually write, and which is often bandied about when his followers want people to think he’s using a genius strategy, rather than – for example – tanking the world’s stock markets because he doesn’t understand tariffs.

The casino seen imploding (like Trump’s tariff policy) was the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, which lost revenue and eventually failed after another casino – the Taj Mahal – was constructed just a mile away by *checks notes* Donald Trump, before eventually closing and being demolished due to the danger of debris falling from its towers.

Oh, and the Taj Mahal and three other Trump casinos also went bust.

TikTok users enjoyed Jon Stewart’s presentation.

Someone pointed out the irony of the casino being mentioned in chapter 9.

When it’s moral bankruptcy, it’s chapter 47.

Source The Daily Show Image Screengrab