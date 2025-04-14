23 of the funniest and most bizarre headlines made famous by ‘Mental Headlines’ over on Twitter

Weird World headlines newspapers

There are headlines and then there are headlines, and then there are those headlines that make it into the ‘Mental Headelines’ hall of fame over on Twitter.

Unfortunately for fans of this sort of thing, the ‘Mental Headlines’ Twitter account appears to have gone to the sub-editor’s office in the sky. But these 23 have been helpfully saved for posterity and they are straight out of the very top drawer.

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.

(via)

8.

(via)

9.

(via)

10.

(via)

11.

(via)

12.

(via)