This Disney-adjacent am-dram from Brazil has both feet firmly in the ‘so bad it’s good’ camp

We didn’t realise we needed some Brazilian knock-off Disney in our lives, but since watching this tiny snippet of a play called Encantados S.A. (Enchanted S.A.), we really want to see the full performance.

Using deliberately bad costumes, inappropriate casting and not-very-Disney attitudes, it’s just so bad it’s bordering on perfect. That smoking Olaf really is special.

hail_alaska gave a brief explanation.

‘All the Disney characters are actually part of a secret society that controls the world and Pinocchio has to save the day.’

Redditors were as gutted as we were to have missed it.

God bless, I’m gonna be honest, if you didn’t tell me it was Olaf I’d have had no idea.

rkngmtl I didn’t get it right away, but he came out dressed like that and saying that they were going to save the world with warm hugs and I was like “this is amazing”.

hail_alaska

Is this the notorious ‘drag’ shows preople are screaming about lately?

Fskn This is in Brazil, so the discourse around drag is completely different x)

hail_alaska

Krusty the clown IRL.

sublevelstreetpusher

That slow zoom in on Olaf. Great camera work, OP.

skylinepidgin Thanks I went to film school.

hail_alaska

“Look, our Olaf backed out, Frank. Ima need you to just stand in the back. Don’t worry, no one will notice you.”

Jovet_Hunter

The existential dread that comes from knowing you were just born to one day melt.

UriahHeep1

He looks more like Grumpty Dumpty.

Side note…I need this in my life.

Apprehensive_Diver36 I swear to god when he pulled out the cigarette I lost everything.

hail_alaska

Why does that one guy look like a basketball?

OKFoundation1642 That’s Knock-Off Hercules and he’s amazing.

hail_alaska

“I used to think that my life was a tragedy, but now I realize, it’s a comedy”. Smoking, Olaf.

Duhspbr

That is a man questioning every decision he has ever made because it led him there.

leviathab13186

Own-Ambassador-3537 had a suggestion.

This knock-off Disney play needs to be on Adult Swim pronto, it would rival anything on it and beat it hands down!

Definite smash hit. Can’t quite imagine Disney agreeing to it, though.

