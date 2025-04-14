Donald Trump’s Education Secretary kept referring to A.I. as “A.1.”, like the steak sauce – 16 very well done takedowns

US american politics

Linda McMahon, the current Secretary of Education in the US, has a well-documented history in the world of wrestling as the business partner and wife of WWF’s Vince McMahon.

In her new capacity in the purely merit-based* Trump Cabinet, she was one of the guests at the ASU+GSV Education Summit, named ‘AI Revolution’, where she seemed confused about what AI is …during a discussion on the use of AI in schools.

*LOL JK.

Prepare to give your cringe muscles a good workout.

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon referred to AI as “A1.” We’re ruled by the stupidest, most incompetent people in the world. pic.twitter.com/dUDGNMdrep — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 11, 2025

“Kids are sponges. They just absorb everything. It wasn’t all that long ago that it was ‘We’re going to have internet in our schools!’ Whoop! Now let’s see A1 and how can that be helpful.”

In case you didn’t already know, A.1. is a type of steak sauce, which only made her gaffe even more ripe for internet mockery.

Here’s how people reacted.

DEI is the problem, they say. Meanwhile, their Education Secretary is mistaking AI for condiments. pic.twitter.com/NeKfUrBree — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) April 10, 2025

Oh my god. The Secretary of Education does not know the difference between the letter "I" and the number "1" and has no clue what Artificial Intelligence is. She is so unqualified and grossly ignorant…that she fits right in the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/HgxKDgKXKu — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 11, 2025

Coming to an elementary school near you. pic.twitter.com/ViTbuwxaIO — The Political HQ (@ThePoliticalHQ) April 9, 2025

If there is a more perfect microcosm of the Trump administration than a wrestling executive turned education secretary promoting AI in the classroom while thinking it's pronounced "A1," please tell me what it is so I can point and laugh at that one too.https://t.co/sBOgn08oyx — Elliott Downing (@elliott_downing) April 10, 2025

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon confuses AI and A1 Steak Sauce when speaking about how kids are being taught in school. It’s almost like putting someone from the fake world of Wrestling in charge of our education was a bad idea. She literally creates her own reality. pic.twitter.com/rN3GM1ZEZL — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) April 12, 2025

Omg. Our Secretary Of Education has no idea what AI is. Repeatedly refers to it as “A1”. China is going to smoke us. pic.twitter.com/CT8reb1ySw — Josh Constine (@JoshConstine) April 12, 2025

Education Secretary Linda McMahon keeps referring to AI as A1 and talking about how it will help "students at all levels." But how can we get those kids to drink it? Linda added, "The smarter kids can move up to Thousand Island Dressing" pic.twitter.com/jTnkjYSkBy — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) April 10, 2025

The Secretary of Education not knowing the difference between the letter "I" and the number "1" is this administration in a nutshell. She's apparently taken too many folding chairs to the head.pic.twitter.com/nvMUygoZL5 — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) April 10, 2025

An accident is saying it once. You don't know what tf you're talking about is saying repeatedly. — DebsForDems (@debsidoo222) April 10, 2025

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon referred to AI as 'A1' during an interview. The era of meritocracy is over – the US is now ruled by boomer, sub-80 IQ Trump loyalists. pic.twitter.com/vDnawEqzJN — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) April 11, 2025

Linda McMahon, who is currently running the dept. of education, just called A.I. “A1” not once, but twice. She’s running the dept. of EDUCATION. And these fucking clowns want to defund it. Tells you everything you need to know about this administration.pic.twitter.com/PDWo4NgAmL — Nathan Wind (@matty_angles) April 11, 2025

A1 education of our nation is in good hands. WTAF – they cosplay in every department https://t.co/YZ0YbVqXOq pic.twitter.com/HNKeTUOzy8 — Christopher Burgess (@burgessct) April 10, 2025

What exactly in her professional career qualified her to be Sec of Education? https://t.co/3WKI4uXcAt pic.twitter.com/bcGrrhePkL — Steve New (@StephenPNew) April 11, 2025

How rich that Linda McMahon has the power to fire people, yet she’s a complete idiot. Linda was so excited to tell people about a conference, sharing how 1st graders will get A1. Did she ask how they want their steak done first? #FightTheRighthttps://t.co/rV5X1jqpQ5 — Maverick (@Isellmpls) April 12, 2025

It would have been a missed opportunity had the official A.1. Sauce Twitter account not done this –

You heard her. Every school should have access to A.1. https://t.co/Y73KUDiiPy pic.twitter.com/CzG9epbGDW — A.1. Original Sauce (@A1OriginalSauce) April 10, 2025

Well done.

Source Republicans Against Trump Image Screengrab