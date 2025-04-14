US american politics

Donald Trump’s Education Secretary kept referring to A.I. as “A.1.”, like the steak sauce – 16 very well done takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 14th, 2025

Linda McMahon, the current Secretary of Education in the US, has a well-documented history in the world of wrestling as the business partner and wife of WWF’s Vince McMahon.

In her new capacity in the purely merit-based* Trump Cabinet, she was one of the guests at the ASU+GSV Education Summit, named ‘AI Revolution’, where she seemed confused about what AI is …during a discussion on the use of AI in schools.

*LOL JK.

Prepare to give your cringe muscles a good workout.

“Kids are sponges. They just absorb everything.

It wasn’t all that long ago that it was ‘We’re going to have internet in our schools!’ Whoop! Now let’s see A1 and how can that be helpful.”

In case you didn’t already know, A.1. is a type of steak sauce, which only made her gaffe even more ripe for internet mockery.

Here’s how people reacted.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

It would have been a missed opportunity had the official A.1. Sauce Twitter account not done this –

Well done.

Source Republicans Against Trump Image Screengrab