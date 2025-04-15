The internet has become obsessed with AI-generated action figures – 19 of the good, the bad, and the downright ugly

Social Media AI

If you’ve been on any social media site in the past couple of weeks, you’ll almost certainly have spotted the craze for generating packaged action figures using ChatGPT. Other AI platforms are, of course, available.

Many of the figures have been generated by the subjects themselves, such as this terrifying spectacle.

The Congresswoman MTG Starter Kit ✨

If I was a doll!

I love all my accessories, including my Bible and gavel for DOGE Committee chair! pic.twitter.com/2fEWYH1Ubt — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) April 10, 2025

Of course, some people have asked AI to recreate famous people.

I think we all need a good laugh! Let's start an Action Figure thread! I've been using ChatGPT.

⭐️Upload a picture and then use this prompt: "Create a toy of the person in the photo, let it be an action figure, next to the figure, there should be a toy equipment… pic.twitter.com/VKov2zi0IU — Eliza (@NAFOfellaE) April 8, 2025

There’ve been so many, in fact, that ChatGPT has struggled to keep up with demand.

it's super fun seeing people love images in chatgpt. but our GPUs are melting. we are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. hopefully won't be long! chatgpt free tier will get 3 generations per day soon. — Sam Altman (@sama) March 27, 2025

Given how energy-inefficient AI is, we dread to think how much power and water has gone into all these, but as there’s such an interest, we thought we should gather some of the best – which, in some cases, also means the worst.

1.

Liz Truss Action Figure pic.twitter.com/aejYDOYOUI — Alan Currie (@AlanCur93534793) April 12, 2025

2.

I am surprised no one has made a JD Vance meme action figure yet, unless I missed it? Here's one anyways pic.twitter.com/J2wVXrzFMV — erias (@xerias_x) April 13, 2025

3.

4.

Okay. Here is a Trump Action Figure. I can't figure out what the rope is for unless it's to be used to escape. pic.twitter.com/rHPvz79jhA — Bobby Coggins (@ThunderPig) April 12, 2025

5.

I did it

I made my own action figure. pic.twitter.com/WNAMnezs0x — Patton (@GeneralPatton83) April 14, 2025

6.

Now available: ️ ICE Barbie for only $29.99 pic.twitter.com/mmZ7yroszM — Voices of Reason (@vor_eu) April 8, 2025

7.

8.

No cross, so it’s next-level bullshit. pic.twitter.com/bSMOQwfAJI — Voices of Reason (@vor_eu) April 14, 2025

9.

10.