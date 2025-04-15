Social Media AI

The internet has become obsessed with AI-generated action figures – 19 of the good, the bad, and the downright ugly

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 15th, 2025

If you’ve been on any social media site in the past couple of weeks, you’ll almost certainly have spotted the craze for generating packaged action figures using ChatGPT. Other AI platforms are, of course, available.

Many of the figures have been generated by the subjects themselves, such as this terrifying spectacle.

Of course, some people have asked AI to recreate famous people.

There’ve been so many, in fact, that ChatGPT has struggled to keep up with demand.

Given how energy-inefficient AI is, we dread to think how much power and water has gone into all these, but as there’s such an interest, we thought we should gather some of the best – which, in some cases, also means the worst.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2