This comedian’s musical Powerpoint presentation about a jaw dropping experience on Facebook Marketplace is a hilarious work of genius

David Harris. Updated April 16th, 2025

As anyone who has ever tried to sell something on Gumtree or Facebook Marketplace has no doubt discovered, as soon as your ad goes live it seems to attract hordes of chancers and people who don’t seem to have actually read the description of what you’re trying to sell.

List an old iPhone for £300 and you’ll do well to escape the responses along the lines of ‘Wil u tk £3 an my old washen mashine?’ or ‘Is this a Google Pixel?’.

Turns out that even if you try and give something away FOR FREE you may still end up arguing with idiots, as this brilliantly funny stand-up routine from Australian comedian Lou Wall goes to show.

Here’s her brilliant, musical tale of her experience of trying to give away a bed on Facebook. It’s quite the ride.

Thanks to AlphaFox for sharing on Twitter.

Oh! My! God! We assume Eileen is now in prison – where she’ll get free bed and board, but the pillows probably won’t be as nice.

There was a lot of love and empathy for her story.

If you enjoyed that, you can give Lou a follow on Instagram for more of her excellent comedy.

Source Lou Wall Image Screengrab