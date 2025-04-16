US JD Vance

JD Vance’s bonkers nuclear claim about the UK just went wildly viral again and it’s a true measure of the intellect of Trump’s VP

John Plunkett. Updated April 16th, 2025

If you need another insight into the truly earth-shattering intellect of the man chosen by Donald Trump to be his vice president, then you could do worse – a lot worst – than this.

It’s Vance’s claim that the UK was about to become the world’s first Islamist nuclear power which has just gone wildly viral again on Twitter for reasons which may already be apparent.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted this time round.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Just in case Vance still doesn’t get it (never assume, right?) …

READ MORE

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s extraordinary response to a constituent concerned about Trump is a devastating indictment of where the US is right now

H/T @realMaalouf