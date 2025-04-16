JD Vance’s bonkers nuclear claim about the UK just went wildly viral again and it’s a true measure of the intellect of Trump’s VP

US JD Vance

If you need another insight into the truly earth-shattering intellect of the man chosen by Donald Trump to be his vice president, then you could do worse – a lot worst – than this.

It’s Vance’s claim that the UK was about to become the world’s first Islamist nuclear power which has just gone wildly viral again on Twitter for reasons which may already be apparent.

JD Vance: “UK will be the first Islamist country with nuclear weapons.” pic.twitter.com/OeW5cZZJdy — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) April 12, 2025

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted this time round.

1.

Beyond just the crackpot xenophobia, its really something that the VP of the US seems unaware Pakistan has had nuclear weapons for decades now. https://t.co/olgl2LsdAI — Matt McManus (@MattPolProf) April 14, 2025

2.

Just your typical anti-Muslim bigot who doesn't know Pakistan possesses nukes. https://t.co/4a3UnB3PFO — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) April 16, 2025

3.

Pakistan has had nuclear weapons since 1998, and it's literally called the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. But sure, JD, tell us more about your PhD in geopolitics. — Henrik Mølgaard (@HenrikMolgard) April 15, 2025

4.

Me when I forget Pakistan exists. https://t.co/lAY95wBlbu — Jeff2146 (@Jeff21461) April 13, 2025

5.

Nothing but insults to our allies and praise and groveling to America's sworn enemies. https://t.co/aTMn3q007m — SK Media (@SpaghettiKozak) April 14, 2025

6.

He’s such a horse’s ass. I can’t believe we’re one 80-year-old heartbeat away from him being the president. — greg cantwell (@gregmcantwell) April 15, 2025

7.

Pakistan created nukes a generation ago you dumbass. https://t.co/cqNgwZlc0H — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) April 13, 2025

8.

Pakistan wants a word…… https://t.co/PWis3SeD4o — Nuno Felix (@Felix_Nuno) April 13, 2025

9.

That famous American ignorance strikes again

The Vice President of the United States, @JDVance doesn't even know which countries have nuclear weapons and which don't

What a Goon! — A Palsson (@ampalsson) April 14, 2025

Just in case Vance still doesn’t get it (never assume, right?) …

UK acquired nuclear weapons in 1952. UK’s Muslim population is 6.5% of the total. Pakistan acquired nuclear weapons in 1998. Pakistan’s Muslim population is 96% of the total. — Alexander Kokcharov (@alex_kokcharov) April 13, 2025

