Marjorie Taylor Greene’s extraordinary response to a constituent concerned about Trump is a devastating indictment of where the US is right now

You’ll already be more than familiar with the works of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the gun-loving, conspiracy-spreading Trump cheerleader in chief.

We mention her because she’s just done a town hall meeting with her own constituents in her home stage of Georgia, which was frequently disrupted by protestors and where two people were Tasered by police.

But it was this moment which sent our eyebrows off the scale, after a perfectly civil constituent expressed her concerns about Donald Trump and the direction of his second administration.

And Marjorie Taylor Greene’s response – keep watching – is simply chilling.

Question: He is not well physically or mentally is making nonsensical orders based on his whim of the day. How are you going to protect us? Greene: Poor Christina. Poor, poor Christina. I am sure Christina you think you're pretty smart but the reality is you bring being… pic.twitter.com/Y3bI9dahtx — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2025

You surely won’t see a more devastating indictment of where the US is right now. Well, not for an hour or two at least.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

No answer. Just mockery. That’s how unserious people act when faced with serious questions. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 15, 2025

That’s quite the way to speak to your constituents. Yikes. https://t.co/tq4Ez2xFtn — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) April 15, 2025

She who responds with attacks rather than addressing the questions posed does so because she lacks genuine confidence that her response will be coherent. — (@ChidiNwatu) April 15, 2025

They should have ALL stood up, flipped her off, and left her standing there. I hate that lying, brainwashed bitch. I hope to god after this, she loses the next election. She's a horror. — ~Gloves Are Off~  (@No_Suffer_Fools) April 16, 2025

Oh poor Marjorie. Poor poor Marjorie you think you’re smart but really you’re one of the dumbest people in congress. https://t.co/BIUvY3tVbU — sky (@skylikeajedi) April 15, 2025

Says the woman who literally said Jewish Space Lasers are starting California wildfires…And oh yeah, that Dems control the weather. Welcome to crazy town folks. — Impeach Trump a 3rd Time! (@Christo12919382) April 15, 2025

Isn't she the one who said in the same speech that Americans don't pay tariffs? — Machine Pun Kelly (@KellyScaletta) April 16, 2025

The Marjorie Taylor Greene town hall is going very well. https://t.co/HNRRTRtsW7 — Blue Yorker (@BlueYorker1) April 15, 2025

And this sort of thing goes right to the top, obviously.

Trump on CNN: “I think they hate our country.” That’s what dictators do — they portray any media outlet they don’t control and that doesn’t praise their corrupt regimes 24/7 as the enemy of the state.pic.twitter.com/7BHPVWJf61 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 14, 2025

And finally, in language that MTG will understand.

She’s SUCH an asshole. — Jac (@JacDalAM) April 15, 2025

