US donald trump marjorie taylor greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s extraordinary response to a constituent concerned about Trump is a devastating indictment of where the US is right now

John Plunkett. Updated April 16th, 2025

You’ll already be more than familiar with the works of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the gun-loving, conspiracy-spreading Trump cheerleader in chief.

We mention her because she’s just done a town hall meeting with her own constituents in her home stage of Georgia, which was frequently disrupted by protestors and where two people were Tasered by police.

But it was this moment which sent our eyebrows off the scale, after a perfectly civil constituent expressed her concerns about Donald Trump and the direction of his second administration.

And Marjorie Taylor Greene’s response – keep watching – is simply chilling.

You surely won’t see a more devastating indictment of where the US is right now. Well, not for an hour or two at least.

And here’s exactly what people made of that.

And this sort of thing goes right to the top, obviously.

And finally, in language that MTG will understand.

READ MORE

JD Vance accused Trump’s critics of wanting the US to ‘invade El Salvador’ and was brutally owned into next year

Source @Acyn