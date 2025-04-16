Magas took to the streets to defend Tesla showrooms from protestors and it was a glorious self-own visible from space

US elon musk magas Tesla

You’ll be aware by now that Elon Musk’s role as Donald Trump’s sidekick-in-chief didn’t exactly do wonders for Teslas in the US or around the world.

Protests outside Tesla showrooms became commonplace, sometimes descending into violence and criminal damage (not to be condoned, obviously).

So these Magas thought they’d do their bit for the cause (AKA Tesla’s share price) by taking to the streets and protecting Tesla properties all by their own selves.

And it’s quite the sight.

MAGA patriots DEFEND a Tesla dealership from liberal terrorlsts.. pic.twitter.com/aAYrVBpR0M — American AF (@iAnonPatriot) April 14, 2025

And it wasn’t quite the win the Magas thought it was for so many reasons. And these people surely said it best.

1.

MAGA idiots have been tricked into surrounding Tesla dealerships nationwide, their presence alone is deterring potential buyers and collapsing sales. Psyop successful pic.twitter.com/n5dw04QW33 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) April 15, 2025

2.

Impressive… Hundreds of MAGA vehicles and not one of them is a Tesla. — Dexter Wright (@Dexter__Wright) April 15, 2025

3.

Funny how MAGA thinks blocking Tesla dealerships helps their cause, scaring off buyers just tanks sales for the “billionaire” they claim to support. Classic self-own. Meanwhile, Tesla’s eco-mission doesn’t exactly scream “redneck V8 vibes”. Pick a lane, folks. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) April 15, 2025

4.

What a bunch of brainwashed losers. — Willie Ross Jr. Knee Deep (@RossKneeDeep) April 15, 2025

5.

Scaring off the people who can actually afford to buy a Tesla, and it aint MAGA — Danny (@danzu72) April 15, 2025

6.