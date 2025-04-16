US elon musk magas Tesla

Magas took to the streets to defend Tesla showrooms from protestors and it was a glorious self-own visible from space

John Plunkett. Updated April 16th, 2025

You’ll be aware by now that Elon Musk’s role as Donald Trump’s sidekick-in-chief didn’t exactly do wonders for Teslas in the US or around the world.

Protests outside Tesla showrooms became commonplace, sometimes descending into violence and criminal damage (not to be condoned, obviously).

So these Magas thought they’d do their bit for the cause (AKA Tesla’s share price) by taking to the streets and protecting Tesla properties all by their own selves.

And it’s quite the sight.

And it wasn’t quite the win the Magas thought it was for so many reasons. And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

