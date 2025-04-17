Someone asked people to share ‘mind blowing history perspective facts’ – 15 fascinating nuggets

Weird World history

Who doesn’t love a bit of fascinating trivia? Well, probably quite a lot of people, to be fair, but if you’re reading this then we assume you’ve got a curious mind which is a GOOD THING.

So when popular Twitter account no context memes asked their followers to share their ‘mind blowing history time perspective facts’ we were very much there for the ride.

Here’s how they phrased their request:

Tell me your most mind blowing history time perspective facts. Not ‘Cleopatra lived closer to the iPhone than the building of the pyramids’ or ‘Oxford University is older than the Aztec Empire’. I mean something SHOCKING.

BRING ON THE FACTS!

1.

The first fax machine was invented in the 1850s. Abraham Lincoln died in 1865, and the last Samurai died decades after. There was a brief window of time when a Samurai could have sent a fax to Abraham Lincoln. One of history's most tragic missed opportunities. — Crazy Pipp (@GregCar38575760) April 14, 2025

2.

Coca-Cola and Nintendo are both older than the novel Dracula — Merv Gryffindor (@mervgryffindor) April 14, 2025

3.

if you made 100k everyday since jesus was born and never spent any of it you still would only have 1/5 of elon musks net worth. jesus was born like 2030 years ago so 739,998 days ago as of writing this so that x 100,000 = almost 74 billion. elon's networth is ~370 billion. 1/5. — ⋆˙⟡ — ollie (@ridemycyclone) April 15, 2025

4.

The Appalachian Mountains and the Scottish High Lands are the same mountain range. — kulakgospel (@kulakgospel) April 15, 2025

5.

Someone who was in Fords theatre when Lincoln got shot was interviewed on television about it, and lived long enough to see the invention of the hydrogen bomb. — Peter Hague (@peterrhague) April 15, 2025

6.

There is an Italian company that makes notebooks, paper, stationary etc, and has made them for Michaelangelo, Raphael, Garibaldi, Beethoven, and Georgia O'Keefe.

You can still buy their products, and have been in business since 1264. — Alex Ross (@aross58) April 15, 2025

7.

mary I was the first queen regnant of england (not just queen by marriage), and yet it took more than 300 years after her reign for women in britain to gain the right to vote in 1918. that's over 3 centuries of legal male dominance after a woman ruled a whole country. https://t.co/eT64Lfymh8 — marie thérèse charlotte (@twivenots) April 15, 2025

8.

If it survived for one more year, the Ottoman Empire could’ve co-existed with Warner Bros. https://t.co/m6FGAeQjlX — bummo (@Bummouno) April 14, 2025

9.

France was still using the guillotine after ABBA won Eurovision https://t.co/jVMfaStYHE — James (@OttLepland) April 15, 2025

10.

Global electronic communication is older than most people think. The first transatlantic telegraph cable was laid down between North America and Europe in the 1850s. https://t.co/ZD0PBPSwGV — Jordan Reiter (@jordanreiter) April 15, 2025

11.

The Appalachian mountains are older than the concept of bones — Vexacomb (@vexacomb) April 14, 2025

12.

Leon Trotsky, Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Josip Broz Tito and Sigmund Freud all lived in Vienna in 1913, frequenting the same cafe's in the city centre. Imagine the black sitcom potential. — Tom ☯️トム (@kamuro_yokai) April 14, 2025

13.

Joe Biden was born closer to Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration than he was to his own — RoKaiser (@Caesar100Kaiser) April 14, 2025

14.

Sharks have lived longer than the rings of Saturn. They’re also older than trees — Goddess Perse ✨ 4/30 Bday (@_queenperse_) April 14, 2025

15.

Harriet Tubman and Ronald Reagan both lived at the same time Yet People look at slavery as so far removed from current times pic.twitter.com/X1gnWV3dpb — MultiPlatform Mike (@Multiplat_Mike) April 15, 2025

