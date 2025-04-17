There might just be a NSFW element to this t-shirt – if you like acrostics
A Canadian TikToker named Brianna – @wh0l3h3art3dly – shared this potential design fail she spotted in Walmart.
@wh0l3h3art3dly Frickin Walmart… strikes again… @Walmart Canada ♬ This Is How We Do It – Montell Jordan
In case Brianna’s ‘See you next Tuesday’ hint went over your head – look at the first letters of the words on the right.
We say “potential design fail” because we can’t rule out the possibility that it was deliberate, and it would certainly be a successful marketing ploy.
Let’s look at what TikTok users had to say about it, back in 2023.
😂😂😂😂
@UnderTheDeskNews
That’s hilarious. 😂
@Amy Bean
They knew what they were doing.
@Stevie G
Hid my ex’s name on the shirt.
@WoodenWitch🧿
Someone didn’t proofread that well enough.
@MerryChristmasF
As we suspected, it only made the t-shirt more attractive to a lot of people – including these.
I want it just because of that.
@Lizzie
I’d get the letters bedazzled. 😂
@iAmNateXero
I’m in Australia 🇦🇺 so I can’t go and get it but I want it so badly. 😅
@Cat_Slave_72
I hope Asda starts selling this. 😂
@Mr Me
The post saved @Casidy from a massive faux pas.
OMG THANK YOU FOR POINTING THAT OUT! At first I saw this and was ready to buy it for work. 😂 I’m a science teacher.
That would have got Year 9’s attention.
It could have been worse. It could have been this –
Or this Canada t-shirt. CANADA!
The lesson is – think before you buy, then buy it anyway for the LOLs.
Source Brianna Image Screengrab, leemurry01 on Pixabay