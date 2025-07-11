Kemi Badenoch said people get cars on benefits if they have food intolerances, and the internet did some much-needed fact-checking

Politics Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch has just launched the Conservatives’ plans for welfare reform. Since the chances of the Conservatives winning a general election are only slightly higher than her chances of leading them into one, it’s an exercise in sheer futility, but let’s play along.

Here’s a snippet that caught our eye.

"Food intolerances are a medical fact but they're not something we should be handing out new cars for" Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch sets out her party's plans for welfare reform, including tackling "online sickfluencers”https://t.co/StEbGhJGTL pic.twitter.com/Po0braKxpI — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) July 10, 2025

“Food intolerances are a medical fact but they’re not something we should be handing out new cars for. This is not a joke – this actually happens.”

Erm, no. Nobody has ever been given a car on welfare benefits because of food intolerances, and the internet wasn’t ready to let the lie slide.

1.

"free car for food intolerances" is the new "unemployed people get flat screen TVs"https://t.co/8hn4hoWoud — Ricky Hale (@RickyHale_) July 10, 2025

2.

It takes a specific kind of asshole to get up in front of a camera and lie to the public like Kemi Badenoch does! ‍♀️ Seriously, how does she not understand that 1) getting PIP for even serious food intolerances is very rare. 2) no one gets free cars!!!

For the last fucking time! https://t.co/WVxyTPW9jv — Katie (@LuxMeaMundiAM) July 10, 2025

3.

Do your fucking job @BBCNews and push back on this rubbish. Don't just report it as fact when you know it's complete made up nonsense. https://t.co/mZhkWJdwZg — Julia Suzanne ‍⬛ (@juliasuzanne76) July 10, 2025

4.

If anyone has (proper) evidence of someone being given a free new taxpayer-funded car because of a food intolerance please reply to me, I am very keen to learn more about this. https://t.co/xv7ZP7E0wG — Brendan May (@bmay) July 10, 2025

5.

No one gets a car for just having food intolerances. Why are these lies allowed to be spread? Does BBC Verify not work with disabled benefits? https://t.co/yc9pHfO1FV — Kirstie ‍ (@KittyDotty) July 10, 2025

6.

If any journalist actually understood disability benefits, they’d be asking @KemiBadenoch whether constipation or food intolerance were even the sole conditions because: 1. DWP PIP data doesn’t record that.

2. Both are usually co-morbid with notoriously severe illnesses. — Dr Jay Watts (@Shrink_at_Large) July 10, 2025

7.

The same privately-educated Badenoch who claims she became "working class" when she started working at McDonald's at 16 is now trying to convince the masses that people with acne or constipation qualify for PIP. OK, Kemi. — cesca (@lacescael) July 10, 2025

8.

Hands up if you have a new car for just having a food intolerance…

I seriously can not believe these are the people we have in government. https://t.co/MDuaMY0bQd — Stoma Babe (@stomababe) July 10, 2025

9.

In her speech on welfare Kemi Badenoch said people with a food intolerance qualify for a mobility vehicle so I suggest she puts that to the test…….claims to have a peanut allergy and asks for a mobility car. #BBCNews — Briefcase Michael (@BriefcaseMike) July 10, 2025

10.

The thing she won’t say is that many claimants have multiple chronic illnesses, mental illnesses and disabilities – which are recorded when they make the claim. So you’re not just getting Motablitt because you have food intolerance. You need to claim the highest level of PIPto… https://t.co/bLLsSf0riE — Atlanta ‍♀️ #DisabilityRebellion (@areyoflight) July 10, 2025

11.

And if you thought Labour were bad (am also wondering when my free car is going to arrive)… https://t.co/dqAherLxkW — Damian Milton (@milton_damian) July 10, 2025

12.

I’m absolutely fed up with politicians who lie and spread disinformation to target the most vulnerable in our society. It’s high time we had stronger rules to hold MPs accountable for deliberately misleading the public. https://t.co/MrgF6hpMqT — Thomas Willett (@ThomasWillett9) July 10, 2025

13.

This is a flat out lie, the national broadcaster should flag it as such https://t.co/gMhXe7InGx — Bruce Gorrie (@bsgorrie) July 10, 2025

14.

Maybe @KemiBadenoch or any of the interns in @Conservatives HQ could provide the requisite information.

Surely there's evidence somewhere, and she didn't just make this up? — JJ Hunsecker (@tvproduceruk) July 10, 2025

15.

Very strong ‘they’re eating the pets of the people that live there’ vibes. — Brendan May (@bmay) July 10, 2025

Frances Ryan had a counterpoint to Ms Badenoch’s speech.

Kemi Badenoch has said she does not believe one in four people are disabled. I don’t believe Kemi Badenoch is a decent human being and capable politician. We’ve all got our views, Kemi! — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) July 10, 2025

READ MORE

Kemi Badenoch said Labour should have had a plan for welfare reform after 14 years in opposition, and shares in irony tripled in value

Source BBC Image Screengrab, Screengrab