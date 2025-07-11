Politics Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch said people get cars on benefits if they have food intolerances, and the internet did some much-needed fact-checking

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 11th, 2025

Kemi Badenoch has just launched the Conservatives’ plans for welfare reform. Since the chances of the Conservatives winning a general election are only slightly higher than her chances of leading them into one, it’s an exercise in sheer futility, but let’s play along.

Here’s a snippet that caught our eye.

“Food intolerances are a medical fact but they’re not something we should be handing out new cars for. This is not a joke – this actually happens.”

Erm, no. Nobody has ever been given a car on welfare benefits because of food intolerances, and the internet wasn’t ready to let the lie slide.

Frances Ryan had a counterpoint to Ms Badenoch’s speech.

Source BBC Image Screengrab, Screengrab