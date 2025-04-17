‘What’s one product you bought that turned you into a total snob?’ – 21 people who got a taste of the good stuff and could never go back

Life r/AskReddit

If you’ve ever made the leap from a value supermarket brand of baked beans to a tin of, say, Heinz, you’ll know there is a definite difference between own-brand and real brand, and you’ll never want to return to the bad old days.

We say this after Redditor BackwardThoughtPaper asked this over on – guess where? – Ask Reddit.

‘What’s one product you bought that turned you into a total snob — like, you can never go back to the cheap stuff?’

And people who had got used to the finer things in life were keen to weigh in with their opinions.

1.

‘Glass containers. Food tastes way better when heated after being stored in glass. I tossed every plastic container I owned and I only have glass now. People say the taste difference isn’t big enough to justify that. I can promise you it is.’

–Over_Deer8459

2.

‘High quality sheets, they make such a difference in your sleep.’

–Bfunk23

3.

‘Polarized sunglasses. Used to waste money on cheap sunglasses that would break easily but decided to buy one pair of well made polarized sunglasses. Had them for about five years and haven’t looked back since.’

–JayLuMarr

4.

‘I work in Chicago. A Greek coworker of mine goes back to Greece every year and send gallons of oil from her father’s grove. She gave me a 1 L bottle the last time she visited. Organic, fresh, buttery, golden, amazing. It even smells beautiful You can taste the love. Good olive oil is a game changer, and every once in a while, like a fine wine, it’s so good to have truly great olive oil.’

–ProfessionalGur5451

5.

‘Kerrygold flows through my arteries, we were a margarine family.’

–ahutapoo

6.

‘Really good tea. It is not that expensive but so much better than that crap you get in little bags at the supermarket.’

–Shiny_Whisper_321

7.

‘Maple syrup. The ‘pancake syrup’ that goes for 1/10 of the price is so disgusting.’

–AdWonderful5920

8.

‘Bonne Maman preserves.’

–Lulubelle59

9.

‘Room sharing. Sorry, but I’m not sharing a room with anyone but my wife or – in strict necessity – my kids. If the company won’t book enough rooms I’m not there.’

–WN11

10.

‘Airport lounge access. It’s so much better with unlimited food and drink.’

–dizzie_buddy1905

11.

‘Headphones. The difference between cheap, average, and higher end is eye opening.’

–John_Q_Deist