You’re simply not ready for how these Australian twins gave their eyewitness accounts of a crime
A car-jacking in Queensland has gone globally viral for an even stranger reason than it being a relatively rare crime, after twins Bridgette and Paula Powers gave 7 News their eye-witness testimony. Watch what happened.
CW – descriptions of violent crime and threats.
@7newsq
Witnesses are recounting the mayhem that unfolded on the Sunshine Coast. Two sisters have told of how their mother and a man raced to help when the carjacked SUV rolled on Steve Irwin Way, only to find the gun-wielding car thief emerging from the wreck. #7NEWS
Not to, in any way, downplay the awful ordeal of those involved, but the phenomenon of the twins’ shared wavelength really caught the internet’s attention, particularly after Jamie Dotsmy shared it with Bluesky.
SORRY. Sorry.
Have we seen this *incredible* news video coming out of Queensland? Wait for the witness/witnesses statement
— Jamie Dotsmy (@dotsmy.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 3:38 PM
Jamie added this –
If you *rehearsed* this you couldn’t pull it off. And I would pay money to see footage of the interviewer while receiving their testimony.
— Jamie Dotsmy (@dotsmy.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 3:41 PM
We can’t argue with any of that, and we doubt these people would, either.
1.
We finish each other's
Sandwiches!
— E. Perkins (@hauntedpumpkin.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 6:18 PM
2.
right at the end the one goes “run for safety” and the other goes “run for your life” and I just wonder if they argued about it afterward
— TV's Adam, whispering into a teacup, (@tvsadam.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 4:37 PM
3.
However I die, I would like it to be reported and described by these two
— Tyler, from the Internet (@tylerjameshill.com) April 21, 2025 at 8:12 PM
4.
Come play with us Danny. For ever, and ever, and ever.
— Scott Hutcheson (@scott-hutcheson.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 7:04 PM
5.
They Not AI???
— Bird Stays Up (@birdup21.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 9:01 PM
6.
I'm too distracted thinking about that pair as a collective entity manifesting a shared, extended, embodied cognitive process, to even notice the craziness of the story they are conveying.
— David Marx (@digthatdata.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 7:39 PM
7.
Incredible carjacking story out of Australia….just wasn’t ready for the two witnesses to recount their perspective
— WuTangIsForTheChildren (@wutangforchildren.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 11:08 PM
8.
Oh my DAYS
— Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 4:30 PM
9.
Am I the only one who thinks this is adorable? I mean , the news is awful, but these ladies were just too cute
— Deepa (@howdeepaisyourlove.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 7:48 PM
10.
Australian hive mind.
— Coen Graamans (@sn0r.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 8:53 PM
11.
i couldn't make it all the way through the video. one of the most singular things i've seen in a while.
— shawniee (@sraf10million.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 8:39 PM
12.
When you FaceTime someone in the same room as you
— Doc Hackenbush VIII: So Very Tired (@dochackenbush.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 5:29 PM
13.
They aren’t even trying to hide the matrix these days.
— robvee.bsky.social (@robvee.bsky.social) April 22, 2025 at 12:33 AM
14.
Is this a scene from Men in Black 5 or something?
— HappyToast (@happytoast.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 4:36 PM
15.
Okay. Think I’ve smoked too much tonight.
— T1M0 (@reefergladness.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 11:21 PM
There was even more to the twins’ story.
Not only does this happen near a street named after Steve Irwin, the twins in question *knew him* (and they're pretty cool environmentalists who worked at Aus zoo)
www.abc.net.au/news/2021-04…
— Ketan Joshi (@ketanjoshi.co) April 21, 2025 at 6:43 PM
And on that note –
The witnesses in this report are remarkable identical twins Paula and Bridgette Powers, known in Australia as the Twinnies. They run an animal rescue centre on the Queensland coast and would undoubtedly be delighted if this media attention translated into donations.
twinnies.com.au
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 6:59 PM
READ MORE
Ozzy Man reviews the ‘most Australian exchange ever’ – and it’s the best NSFW alpaca-themed argument you’ll see today
Source 7 News Image Screengrab