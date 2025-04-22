You’re simply not ready for how these Australian twins gave their eyewitness accounts of a crime

Weird World Australia

A car-jacking in Queensland has gone globally viral for an even stranger reason than it being a relatively rare crime, after twins Bridgette and Paula Powers gave 7 News their eye-witness testimony. Watch what happened.

CW – descriptions of violent crime and threats.

@7newsq Witnesses are recounting the mayhem that unfolded on the Sunshine Coast. Two sisters have told of how their mother and a man raced to help when the carjacked SUV rolled on Steve Irwin Way, only to find the gun-wielding car thief emerging from the wreck. #7NEWS ♬ original sound – 7NEWS Queensland

Not to, in any way, downplay the awful ordeal of those involved, but the phenomenon of the twins’ shared wavelength really caught the internet’s attention, particularly after Jamie Dotsmy shared it with Bluesky.

Jamie added this –

If you *rehearsed* this you couldn’t pull it off. And I would pay money to see footage of the interviewer while receiving their testimony. — Jamie Dotsmy (@dotsmy.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 3:41 PM

We can’t argue with any of that, and we doubt these people would, either.

1.

2.

right at the end the one goes “run for safety” and the other goes “run for your life” and I just wonder if they argued about it afterward — TV's Adam, whispering into a teacup, (@tvsadam.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 4:37 PM

3.

4.

5.

6.

I'm too distracted thinking about that pair as a collective entity manifesting a shared, extended, embodied cognitive process, to even notice the craziness of the story they are conveying. — David Marx (@digthatdata.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 7:39 PM

7.

8.

9.

Am I the only one who thinks this is adorable? I mean , the news is awful, but these ladies were just too cute — Deepa (@howdeepaisyourlove.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 7:48 PM

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Is this a scene from Men in Black 5 or something? — HappyToast (@happytoast.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 4:36 PM

15.

There was even more to the twins’ story.

Not only does this happen near a street named after Steve Irwin, the twins in question *knew him* (and they're pretty cool environmentalists who worked at Aus zoo) www.abc.net.au/news/2021-04… [image or embed] — Ketan Joshi (@ketanjoshi.co) April 21, 2025 at 6:43 PM

And on that note –

The witnesses in this report are remarkable identical twins Paula and Bridgette Powers, known in Australia as the Twinnies. They run an animal rescue centre on the Queensland coast and would undoubtedly be delighted if this media attention translated into donations. twinnies.com.au [image or embed] — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 6:59 PM

READ MORE

Ozzy Man reviews the ‘most Australian exchange ever’ – and it’s the best NSFW alpaca-themed argument you’ll see today

Source 7 News Image Screengrab