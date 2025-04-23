If you were a kid in the 70s, 80s, or 90s, at least one of these probably still gives you chills!

Pics Children's TV

These days, adverts, TV shows, and films aimed at kids generally have positive messages to help children grow and develop using gentle and kind ways. If you were a kid in the 70s, 80s, or 90s, though, there wasn’t so much of that attitude. The consensus seemed to be that scaring the crap out of kids was the thing to do.

We’ve gone into the parts of our brains that try and black out traumatic memories to dredge up some of the moments from those decades that pretty much scarred us for life.

1. The public information films that made us petrified of pylons, fireworks and train tracks.

2. The terrifying tunnel scene in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

3. Watership Down turning out NOT to be a cute animated film about fluffy bunnies.

4. Mr Noseybonk from the kids’ TV show ‘Jigsaw’.

5. Artax dying in the Swamp of Sadness in ‘The NeverEnding Story’.

6. Cherie getting trapped inside an old fridge in an episode of ‘Punky Brewster’.

7. Pretty much the entire 1 hour and 53 minutes of this dark Disney sequel.

8. Judge Doom being revealed as a toon in ‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit?’ (when we were all still reeling from the moment he’d dipped the cute cartoon shoe!)

9. Thomas J looking for Vada’s mood ring in ‘My Girl’, getting attacked by bees and dying. (And don’t get us started on the ‘He can’t see without his glasses’ moment!)

10. The Demon Headmaster and the potential threat of mass hypnotism.

