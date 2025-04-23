People shared things they do in a hotel room but would never dream of doing at home – 21 of the funniest and most totally on-point

Life holidays hotels

It’s that time of the year when we’re already counting down the days to our summer holiday, if you’re lucky enough to be going away, and who knows you might even be lucky enough to be staying in a hotel.

And there are certain things that we would do in a hotel room that we would never, ever do at home, and we’re glad it’s not just us. We know this because Redditor HarryHolmes68 went viral after they asked this.

‘What something you do in a hotel room you’d never do at home?’

And here are the 17 most relatable – and occasionally eye-opening – replies.

1.

‘Use that white hand towel as a bath mat.’

swamikrish

2.

‘I don’t typically steal my own soap.’

SteveMcQueef81

3.

‘Inspect the sheets thoroughly.’

killbillthereforme

4.

‘Tolerate a bunch of loud strangers galloping down the halls at 3 am.’

LadyAppleman

5.

‘Walk around naked and leave the TV on in the background.’

goistreddit

6.

‘Eat in bed.’

AllisonWunderlund

7.

‘Use all the towels.’

WinstonChurchillin

8.

‘Actually sleep.’

dracomundos

9.

‘Jump on the bed. I am 40 years old and I launch myself onto every bed at every hotel room I stay at.’

seanofkelley

10.

‘Fuck my wife.’

[deleted]

11.