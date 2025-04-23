This Welsh pizza shop’s spirited homage to Grease – the musical – is the one that you want

Entertainment music

If you happen to be near the Welsh town of Llangollen, you should probably pop along to Street Pizza & Kebab, which went viral last year, after their unorthodox approach to marketing caught people’s attention. #streetpizza #kebabshop #pizzashop ♬ original sound – Street Pizza Llangollen @streetpizzallangollen Do you love Chilli Sauce all over your kebabs and chips? Its our most popular sauce for kebab lovers at Street Pizza in Llangollen #llangollen

What they lack in musical prowess, they make up for in humour and enthusiasm. TikTok users weren’t put off by the odd bum note.

Voice of an angel bossman x.

swaglikewater A voice created in heaven and fine tuned in a kebab shop!

Street Pizza Llangollen

Gonna tell my kids this is John Travolta and Olivia Newton John.

izzy taylor That’s cruel

Street Pizza Llangollen

‘You better hurry up’ goes hard.

Ethan

Eurovision level x.

Becky Levy Now that’s a plan!!

Street Pizza Llangollen

The clip took off when it found its way to Twitter/X, gaining a whole new audience.

I am OBSESSED with this Tik Tok from a kebab shop in Llangollen pic.twitter.com/3QavezvI8P — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) March 31, 2024

These reactions really captured the mood.

1.

This is the best thing I've ever seen. https://t.co/rGjkmiPZlD — Vitt (@WitchWithWords) April 1, 2024

2.

3.

What I love about this is that they have clearly never ever heard the original song but don’t care — Ken Brough (@ken_brough) April 1, 2024

4.

I live just up the road and can confirm this man is a Llangollen legend. 10/10 marketing — Megan Hâf Donoher (@MeganHafNews) April 1, 2024

5.

big chains like mcdonald’s will spend millions on ad campaigns meanwhile this tiktok ad will have people lining up out the door https://t.co/LUGJAGLKb9 — Poyo (@poyotimebaybee) April 1, 2024

6.

this can live inside my head rent free. i approve. — katmai (@DSN_katmai) April 1, 2024

7.

Llangollen will have to increase their car parking spaces after this banger. — Lawrence Monk (@trendylefty) April 1, 2024

8.

Finally- a rival for Binley Mega Chippy. — Megan Mcleod (@Bellamamma246) April 1, 2024

9.

I literally couldn’t stop watching this https://t.co/3cfaAIs556 — RAH (@RosssHarris) April 1, 2024

Their Grease parody isn’t their only foray into the entertainment business. Here’s just one of their other masterpieces.

Na I can’t this is amazing pic.twitter.com/66QcFbSt18 — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) March 31, 2024

Follow them on TikTok so you don’t miss out.

