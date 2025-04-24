Trump said Canada would cease to exist without the US and of all the A++ responses this Canadian said it best

US canada donald trump

Time now to return to the world of Donald Trump – fasten your seatbelts, people – where the president continues to obsess about Canada as if there wasn’t anything else going on in the world.

Trump’s made no secret of his desire for Canada to somehow become his country’s 51st state, although PM Mark Carney – whose chances of being re-elected have been helped no end by Trump’s nonsense – has plenty to say about that.

Now Trump has gone so far as to suggest Canada would cease to exist without American support.

Trump says Canada would "cease to exist" with American support pic.twitter.com/4xSyVa8Y7l — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 23, 2025

It prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

Canada is a sovereign nation with one of the most stable economies and strongest alliances in the world. Trump’s threats are pure ego, not fact. — Nikos Unity (@nikosunity) April 23, 2025

My god – he's thicker than a brick. pic.twitter.com/SgVR1NFqu1 — mcimac38 (@mcimac38) April 23, 2025

Canada needs to build a wall and fast. — Shayne (@ShayneALong) April 23, 2025

… but surely no-one said it better than this Canadian, not just any Canadian in fact but @AntiTrumpCanada.

Dear Fuckface:

Fuck off. Keep fucking all the way off. In fact, take a detour & fuck off into the sunset. Then, when you think you've reached peak fuck-offery, turn around, retrace your steps & fuck off again you fucking fuck.

Sincerely, Canada pic.twitter.com/dETWYVdAqj — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) April 24, 2025

No more questions, your honour.

Trump can suck a fart out of my arse

And anyone who voted for him

And especially anyone who still supports him — Queen Iseabail, the Sassy Lassy (@bandrui0) April 24, 2025

“If America wasn’t here, Canada would just fall down into Mexico. We are literally holding them up. Just look at a map.” – Donald Trump, probably — Allen L. (@Leibochips) April 24, 2025

