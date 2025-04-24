US canada donald trump

Trump said Canada would cease to exist without the US and of all the A++ responses this Canadian said it best

John Plunkett. Updated April 24th, 2025

Time now to return to the world of Donald Trump – fasten your seatbelts, people – where the president continues to obsess about Canada as if there wasn’t anything else going on in the world.

Trump’s made no secret of his desire for Canada to somehow become his country’s 51st state, although PM Mark Carney – whose chances of being re-elected have been helped no end by Trump’s nonsense – has plenty to say about that.

Now Trump has gone so far as to suggest Canada would cease to exist without American support.

It prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

… but surely no-one said it better than this Canadian, not just any Canadian in fact but @AntiTrumpCanada.

No more questions, your honour.

