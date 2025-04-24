10 everyday ‘horrors’ social media influencers won’t show you in their homes and we’re 100% sure you have them too

Exclusive homes Influencers

Back in the day you generally only saw inside someone’s house if they invited you round. Now, thanks to social media, some people happily share the entire interior of their homes online for all to see.

Or do they? We’re not convinced at all. Behind the perfectly labelled jars of pasta, the fridge organisers, and the cereal dispensers, we’re pretty sure that they too, like most of us, must have at least a few of these knocking about.

1. A plastic bowl in the kitchen cupboard that is generally used for popcorn or baking…but is also used as a sick bowl.

2. A random pair of shoes by the back door that anyone in the family shoves on if they need to quickly run outside for something.

3. Washing hanging over a radiator to dry. Usually knickers, pants, and socks.

4. Clothes that have been washed, dried and folded, but are then left to sit downstairs in a laundry basket for a minimum of 4 days before anyone can be arsed to put them away.

5. Fitted sheets that have been washed and dried (but definitely not ironed) that are then rolled into a ball and stuffed into a drawer as no one has the time, energy or inclination to learn how to fold them ‘properly’.

6. Random objects placed strategically on the stairs in the hope that people passing them will take them up and put them away, but instead just get ignored for days on end and are basically just trip hazards.

7. A load of kitchen gadgets that seemed like a good buy at the time, got used once, were a bugger to clean, so got banished into a cupboard.

8. Threadbare old tea towels that are for daily use, but kept hidden in a drawer, and a fancy tea towel that must NOT be actually used for drying anything as it is just for decorative purposes.

9. Candles that, when looked at closely, have a film of dust on them as something that cost 28 bloody quid is not getting burnt.

10. An aesthetically pleasing cushion, throw or rug… that’s purely in place to strategically cover up a stain that won’t come out.

