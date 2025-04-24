People have been sharing their all-time favourite funniest reality TV moment and this one knocks the rest into a cocked hat

Entertainment funny reality TV

It all started when @NATERERUN asked this over on Twitter.

quote this with the funniest Reality tv show moment you’ve ever watched! — NATE (@NATERERUN) April 20, 2025

And it prompted no end of replies, some of them – NGL – more familiar to us than others. Like this one.

And this one.

And this one?

funniest jersey shore editing moment of all-time.. while the girls are arguing their taxi it just cuts to the guys quiet as hell in theirs.. producers and editors deserved a raise

pic.twitter.com/h4070nbHTA https://t.co/0IWo1tNyxp — (@wateryonce) April 23, 2025

But there could surely be only one winner.

Knocks the rest into a cocked hat.

cut the best part “it was a full moon” pic.twitter.com/amAeYv1LEj — ✨ (@mythicbitch027) April 24, 2025

Geordie Shore, just in case you were wondering.

In one word …

H/T @mustbeheavn