People have been sharing their all-time favourite funniest reality TV moment and this one knocks the rest into a cocked hat
It all started when @NATERERUN asked this over on Twitter.
quote this with the funniest Reality tv show moment you’ve ever watched!
— NATE (@NATERERUN) April 20, 2025
And it prompted no end of replies, some of them – NGL – more familiar to us than others. Like this one.
but it’s my birthdayyyyyyyyyy https://t.co/xq5UlUsC0p pic.twitter.com/tRUudcyvuV
— ruth (@thebodyisablade) April 22, 2025
And this one.
pic.twitter.com/eBk3eJ3c2p https://t.co/mgJ8QsEcyI
— Ryan McCann (@WRyanMcCann) April 23, 2025
And this one?
funniest jersey shore editing moment of all-time.. while the girls are arguing their taxi it just cuts to the guys quiet as hell in theirs.. producers and editors deserved a raise
pic.twitter.com/h4070nbHTA https://t.co/0IWo1tNyxp
— (@wateryonce) April 23, 2025
But there could surely be only one winner.
still gets me every time https://t.co/TUt2jVnb2O pic.twitter.com/le6VsTXd93
— Kait (@mustbeheavn) April 23, 2025
Knocks the rest into a cocked hat.
cut the best part “it was a full moon” pic.twitter.com/amAeYv1LEj
— ✨ (@mythicbitch027) April 24, 2025
Geordie Shore, just in case you were wondering.
In one word …
WHAT?!??
— Araknne (@Araknne1) April 23, 2025
H/T @mustbeheavn