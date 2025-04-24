Entertainment funny reality TV

People have been sharing their all-time favourite funniest reality TV moment and this one knocks the rest into a cocked hat

John Plunkett. Updated April 24th, 2025

It all started when @NATERERUN asked this over on Twitter.

And it prompted no end of replies, some of them – NGL – more familiar to us than others. Like this one.

And this one.

And this one?

But there could surely be only one winner.

Knocks the rest into a cocked hat.

Geordie Shore, just in case you were wondering.

In one word …

H/T @mustbeheavn