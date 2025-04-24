The camera lingered on this BBC reporter’s cock-up just a few moments too long and it’s fabulous
We all make mistakes, but fortunately some (most) of us aren’t being beamed live into the nation’s living rooms when we do it.
So spare a thought for BBC weather presenter and journalist Alexis Green, who was reporting from Oxford in a feature about flooding when she fluffed her lines. And it’s fair to say she wasn’t overly impressed with herself.
Unfortunately for her the camera lingered just a few moments too long, and everyone got to see just how unimpressed she was.
people have taken matters into their own homes ha into their own hands pic.twitter.com/gXg25Rq8Kw
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 23, 2025
There but for the grace of oh gawd and all that.
her expressions after!!!
— Grant Stott (@GrantStottOnAir) April 23, 2025
“Presenter.exe has encountered a problem”
— Share & enjoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) April 24, 2025
It’s just @AlexisGreenTV demonstrating why we love her! https://t.co/jB2fAzizC9
— David (@HeleneFanUK) April 24, 2025
So we ended up looking at @AlexisGreenTV over on Twitter and, well, look at this!
So, today I saved a man’s life by giving him CPR after he had a heart attack playing tennis. The hospital said he is sitting up in bed talking. Never thought I’d step up saying I was a first aider in an emergency, but it paid off. Proud of myself
— Alexis Green (@AlexisGreenTV) August 3, 2024
Now that really is taking matters into your own hands. Amazing!
Follow @scottygb for all things TV here.
READ MORE
‘What’s something really normal in the UK that visitors find completely baffling?’ – 23 very British oddities
Source @scottygb