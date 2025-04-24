Videos BBC fails

The camera lingered on this BBC reporter’s cock-up just a few moments too long and it’s fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated April 24th, 2025

We all make mistakes, but fortunately some (most) of us aren’t being beamed live into the nation’s living rooms when we do it.

So spare a thought for BBC weather presenter and journalist Alexis Green, who was reporting from Oxford in a feature about flooding when she fluffed her lines. And it’s fair to say she wasn’t overly impressed with herself.

Unfortunately for her the camera lingered just a few moments too long, and everyone got to see just how unimpressed she was.

There but for the grace of oh gawd and all that.

So we ended up looking at @AlexisGreenTV over on Twitter and, well, look at this!

Now that really is taking matters into your own hands. Amazing!

Follow @scottygb for all things TV here.

READ MORE

‘What’s something really normal in the UK that visitors find completely baffling?’ – 23 very British oddities

Source @scottygb