The camera lingered on this BBC reporter’s cock-up just a few moments too long and it’s fabulous

We all make mistakes, but fortunately some (most) of us aren’t being beamed live into the nation’s living rooms when we do it.

So spare a thought for BBC weather presenter and journalist Alexis Green, who was reporting from Oxford in a feature about flooding when she fluffed her lines. And it’s fair to say she wasn’t overly impressed with herself.

Unfortunately for her the camera lingered just a few moments too long, and everyone got to see just how unimpressed she was.

people have taken matters into their own homes ha into their own hands pic.twitter.com/gXg25Rq8Kw — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) April 23, 2025

There but for the grace of oh gawd and all that.

her expressions after!!! — Grant Stott (@GrantStottOnAir) April 23, 2025

“Presenter.exe has encountered a problem” — Share & enjoy (@Go_SYH_In_A_Pig) April 24, 2025

So we ended up looking at @AlexisGreenTV over on Twitter and, well, look at this!

So, today I saved a man’s life by giving him CPR after he had a heart attack playing tennis. The hospital said he is sitting up in bed talking. Never thought I’d step up saying I was a first aider in an emergency, but it paid off. Proud of myself — Alexis Green (@AlexisGreenTV) August 3, 2024

Now that really is taking matters into your own hands. Amazing!

