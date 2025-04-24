People have been sharing their favourite Brit TV shows that don’t last forever – 17 favourites you can just about binge in one night

Entertainment tv

If there’s one thing wrong with modern telly, it’s that there’s too much of it and you don’t have enough time to watch it all.

Luckily for viewers, British TV appears to value your time by creating short-run programmes that prioritise quality over quantity. In fact it’s such a common phenomenon that even big American shows like The Good Place have cottoned on to it with well-observed gags.

Someone else who noticed was X user @wanjiltonn, who summed up the nation’s viewing habits with this post:

British shows have 6 episodes but it’s usually the best 6 episodes of your life. — ciiru ndonga (@wanjiltonn) April 19, 2025

It’s funny because it’s true, and it’s also encouraged people to share their favourite fleeting series. If you’re looking for the next show to binge, these ones are great and won’t take you long…

1.

2.

3.

4.

Fleabag

Line of duty

It’s a sin

Dopesick

All creatures great and small

Slow horses

The gentlemen — (@Kin_Kenny) April 20, 2025

5.

I watched this back in 2020 and it had only 2 seasons with 6 episodes in each, this was so fuckin good pic.twitter.com/Au6NfD9mVy — antidisestablishmentarianism (@pqw187) April 20, 2025

6.

7.

8.

Just finished this one: pic.twitter.com/Rlnshj0UO0 — Mwikali – 美恒 (@Mwikali_Mutune) April 20, 2025

9.