People have been sharing their favourite Brit TV shows that don’t last forever – 17 favourites you can just about binge in one night
If there’s one thing wrong with modern telly, it’s that there’s too much of it and you don’t have enough time to watch it all.
Luckily for viewers, British TV appears to value your time by creating short-run programmes that prioritise quality over quantity. In fact it’s such a common phenomenon that even big American shows like The Good Place have cottoned on to it with well-observed gags.
Someone else who noticed was X user @wanjiltonn, who summed up the nation’s viewing habits with this post:
British shows have 6 episodes but it’s usually the best 6 episodes of your life.
— ciiru ndonga (@wanjiltonn) April 19, 2025
It’s funny because it’s true, and it’s also encouraged people to share their favourite fleeting series. If you’re looking for the next show to binge, these ones are great and won’t take you long…
1.
10/10 pic.twitter.com/gjxHzYnHh2
— Timeless Praise™ (@First_alphas) April 20, 2025
2.
Indeed pic.twitter.com/lcKfVn8Ou7
— Garth Breytenbach (@poormanscaviar) April 20, 2025
3.
— Arudo (@Arudo) April 20, 2025
4.
Fleabag
Line of duty
It’s a sin
Dopesick
All creatures great and small
Slow horses
The gentlemen
— (@Kin_Kenny) April 20, 2025
5.
I watched this back in 2020 and it had only 2 seasons with 6 episodes in each, this was so fuckin good pic.twitter.com/Au6NfD9mVy
— antidisestablishmentarianism (@pqw187) April 20, 2025
6.
have to add pic.twitter.com/n4R7xrri10
— Lilo (@Lilorise) April 20, 2025
7.
— Matt (@mattshieldss) April 20, 2025
8.
Just finished this one: pic.twitter.com/Rlnshj0UO0
— Mwikali – 美恒 (@Mwikali_Mutune) April 20, 2025
9.
Best 12 episodes of literally anything I’ve ever watched it’s so peak
I would kill for season 3 pic.twitter.com/ClXUGJo4k2
— CurtbroGYT (@CurtbroG) April 21, 2025