These American Christians trying to stop an approaching tornado with the power of prayer is quite the watch

Luckily, living in England, we don’t have much experience of tornadoes. We’re certainly all too familiar with drizzle and days when ‘it’s a bit blowy, out’ but when it comes to twisters and hurricanes we’re happy not having to deal with them.

We like to think, however, that if we did live in a place prone to tornadoes that as soon as the warning sirens went off we’d be running to cower in the basement, possibly picking up a pet cat or child on the way if time allowed.

We certainly wouldn’t copy the behaviour of this American Christian family and resort to facing it down with prayer and what sound suspiciously like spells from a wizard.

It’s a mind-boggling watch. Thanks to boss for sharing on Twitter the original video from Christian Nightmares.

Scenes from the late empirepic.twitter.com/ZTywCViYD1 — boss (@boss_on_here) April 4, 2025

‘We command all your rotation to stop!’ Unfortunately, we don’t know if their prayers were successful or not, but the comments are winners.

1.

people who speak in tongues always maintain the same phonemic inventory and the same phonotactics as their native language. https://t.co/M5lDVLWr2b — ʤan~ʤɑn~ʤɔn (@LanguageDoodad) April 4, 2025

2.

I like when she starts speaking in tongues — You know what you did (@GarlicCorgi) April 5, 2025

3.

I love how these people think magic is evil and satanic but it’s fine as long as you say “In Jesus’ Name” at the end of your weather controlling spell — Stochastic Book Fair (@JonkJahnson) April 4, 2025

4.

this is like the adult equivalent of when you’re a kid and you check if you have the Force sometimes https://t.co/l7fXI2NpRI — stray (@heystrayy) April 4, 2025

5.

couldn’t jesus just have not formed the tornado to begin with? — lord crunkington III (@postcrunk) April 4, 2025

6.

tornadoes are God’s punishment and these fake Christians should learn to accept that and repent for their sins — Earwax Repository (Cull Mammonites) (@voeldebas) April 4, 2025

7.