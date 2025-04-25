US America weather

These American Christians trying to stop an approaching tornado with the power of prayer is quite the watch

David Harris. Updated April 25th, 2025

Luckily, living in England, we don’t have much experience of tornadoes. We’re certainly all too familiar with drizzle and days when ‘it’s a bit blowy, out’ but when it comes to twisters and hurricanes we’re happy not having to deal with them.

We like to think, however, that if we did live in a place prone to tornadoes that as soon as the warning sirens went off we’d be running to cower in the basement, possibly picking up a pet cat or child on the way if time allowed.

We certainly wouldn’t copy the behaviour of this American Christian family and resort to facing it down with prayer and what sound suspiciously like spells from a wizard.

It’s a mind-boggling watch. Thanks to boss for sharing on Twitter the original video from Christian Nightmares.

‘We command all your rotation to stop!’ Unfortunately, we don’t know if their prayers were successful or not, but the comments are winners.

