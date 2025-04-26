Politics donald trump emmanuel macron

Macron deftly swerved Trump’s attempted handshake at the Vatican, and the internet gave a resounding “Amen!”

Poke Reporter. Updated April 26th, 2025

The funeral of Pope Francis I on Saturday was the ornate and solemn spectacle the Catholic Church does so well, attended by hundreds of dignitaries, including heads of state.

Donald Trump embarrassed the US by turning up in his signature blue suit, rather than a respectful black.

There was a spontaneous round of applause in St. Peter’s Basilica on the arrival of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy.

When the French President, Emmanuel Macron, approached presidents Trump and Zelenskyy, people noticed a little sleight of hand – and we don’t mean Trump’s slight hands. Watch what happened.

Whether he didn’t want the usual hand-crushing competition or there was a more critical message behind the manoeuvre, the internet was here for it.

Stephen King noticed something else.

That Trump 2028 is looking highly unlikely.

Source Ron Filipkowski Image Screengrab