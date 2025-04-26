Macron deftly swerved Trump’s attempted handshake at the Vatican, and the internet gave a resounding “Amen!”

Politics donald trump emmanuel macron

The funeral of Pope Francis I on Saturday was the ornate and solemn spectacle the Catholic Church does so well, attended by hundreds of dignitaries, including heads of state.

Farewell to Pope Francis and a special Mass at St. Peter’s Square. The unity of people from all parts of the world. Gratitude to Pope Francis. Prayers that strengthen and inspire hope.

May the Lord hear every sincere heart today! pic.twitter.com/GB7gxBt0jY — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 26, 2025

Donald Trump embarrassed the US by turning up in his signature blue suit, rather than a respectful black.

A blue suit? Donald Trump couldn’t even be respectful and wear a black suit to Pope Francis’ funeral like the rest of world leaders. He always has to stick out and try and be the center of attention. pic.twitter.com/SxiYiV9W7s — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2025

There was a spontaneous round of applause in St. Peter’s Basilica on the arrival of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy.

WOW Zelenskyy entered St. Peter’s Square for Pope Francis' funeral to massive applause pic.twitter.com/7WyP7tS2R4 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) April 26, 2025

When the French President, Emmanuel Macron, approached presidents Trump and Zelenskyy, people noticed a little sleight of hand – and we don’t mean Trump’s slight hands. Watch what happened.

Macron shook one hand. pic.twitter.com/0JdYmTQeUU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2025

Whether he didn’t want the usual hand-crushing competition or there was a more critical message behind the manoeuvre, the internet was here for it.

1.

Ooh, did you guys notice something or is it just me? I’d say Slick move, President @EmmanuelMacron ..slick move! ‍ pic.twitter.com/bIoVZucfHW — Їne Back Їversen (@IneBackIversen) April 26, 2025

2.

Macron avoiding the dumb Trump handshake and then patting him on the tummy like a fucking toddler. https://t.co/awbwQ8viO8 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 26, 2025

3.

Macron shakes hands with Zelensky, but not with Trump. Absolute fucking legend! pic.twitter.com/fwvASi0fYk — Kadi (@TheFl0orIsLaVa) April 26, 2025

4.

Very slick! The orange bafoon shook hands with the air — Marc Baier ☀️⚡ (@_geekjournal_) April 26, 2025

5.

Hahaha. Donald got the belly tap from Macron. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2025

6.

These videos keep showing the truth that Trump is weak, aimless, and desperate. Without his mob, he’s nothing and that’s when the misbehavior begins — Ilyas Ibrahim Mohamed (@iiliyaa) April 26, 2025

7.

I will ALWAYS love Macron for refusing to shake trump's tiny, crooked hand. Besides, he's already crushed the shit out of it numerous times. pic.twitter.com/sd60UD51Nw — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) April 26, 2025

8.

9.

The "non-shake" by Macron spoke volumes. — UnderDog (@NoFear_DogHere) April 26, 2025

10.

I wouldn't shake his smelly tiny hand either. pic.twitter.com/ULZqkRhOgl — Kat (@khamilton756) April 26, 2025

11.

Our boy Macron did a bro grip with our Vova and didn't even shake turd felons hand. — Uki_Forever ꑭ➕️ (@forever_uk32993) April 26, 2025

12.

The Pope’s funeral was really his last gift to the world. It’s showing how truly feckless and impotent Donald Trump is on the world’s stage. https://t.co/Ld4z9FKI6H — Shea Jordan Smith (@shea_jordan) April 26, 2025

13.

Real leaders of the free world do not shake hands with dictators. https://t.co/jeCpxsnIsS — Indivisible Eureka Springs (@IndivisEurekaSp) April 26, 2025

14.

Macron shakes hands with Zelensky. Macron snubs Donald. Macron is a fucking legend. Be like Macron. — WhiskeyWench ✌✌ (@amethyst7223) April 26, 2025

Stephen King noticed something else.

That Trump 2028 is looking highly unlikely.

