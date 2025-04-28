25 things that turn 25 in 2025 (which make us feel old as hell!)

Exclusive nostalgia

We may have to double-check our figures as, even though the 90s were only 10 years ago, somehow we’re now already a quarter of the way through the 21st century. Weird, huh!

To celebrate making it this far into the new millennium, we thought we’d take a look at some of the things that will be turning 25 in 2025, which made us feel very old.

Anyway, take a look and see if you’re as shocked as we were at a few of them. We’re off for a Werther’s Original and a lie down in a dark room.

25 things that are 25 years old in 2025.

1



2.

The first USB flash drive going on sale.

3.

The break up of The Spice Girls.

4.

Venus Williams winning Wimbledon and the US Open for the first time.

5.



6.

‘Who Let The Dogs Out’ by The Baha Men.

7.

Heeleys.

8.

The Sims.

9.

The marriage of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

10.

American Psycho.

11.

The airing of the first series of Big Brother in the UK.

12.



