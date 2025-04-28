A newly minted UK citizen threw ‘the most British dinner party possible’, and it completely ruled Britannia

Life British r/CasualUK

Despite what the likes of Nigel Farage and his ilk would have you believe, the UK is a welcoming place to people from other countries. One very recently naturalised citizen has celebrated becoming a Limey by throwing what he describes as ‘the most British dinner party possible’ and posted the result of his labours on Reddit. Just look at this majestic spread…

We don’t know how long they’ve already lived here but they’ve definitely got to grips with that famously British trait of being prepared to rip the absolute piss out of yourself and your nation. And their fellow Brits were lining up to express their appreciation for this deeply patriotic meal.

1.

‘You did good. Congrats on your citizenship.’

–NurseLMR

2.

‘I would have also included cheese (cubed) and pineapple chunks on tooth picks, but otherwise, well done and congratulations. One of us, one of us.’

–IwantedBeatsteak

3.

‘Pimms! Good choice, introduced an American friend to that. I think they regretted that revolution nonsense after. Welcome to the club, hope you enjoy the UK!’

–DigitalHoweitat

4.

‘A suitably beige spread.’

–dth300

5.

‘Beans on a paper plate has something of a menacing aura imo.’

–Bobinthegarden

6.

‘But you have to appreciate that he’s kept the crumpets at a respectful distance.’

–Nice_Back_9977

7.

‘Ideally, there should be a breakwater sausage between them.’

–JustineDelarge

8.

‘No lager or pork pies???’

–Fun-Chef623

9.

‘WHERE’S THE YORKSHIRE TEA?!?’

–jaredearle

10.

‘It looks disgusting. It is perfect.’

–mattwebb81

11.

‘There are vegetables on that table, you’re not paying attention. But seriously, welcome aboard!’

–cardrosspete