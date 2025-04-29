12 things British people do as soon as the sun comes out. How many are you guilty of?

Exclusive British

Living in Britain means we get pretty much accustomed to the cold and rain, so when we do actually get some warmer weather it’s a bit of a shock to our systems. We’re like dormant sleeper agents and the sun is the trigger that activates us and makes us behave in ways we don’t as much, if at all, at any other time of the year. Like these…

1. Talk about the warmer weather incessantly.

Friends, colleagues, complete strangers at the bus stop. Anyone is fair game for a chat about the big yellow ball in the sky.

2. Daytime drinking

A bit of sunshine and we’re straight to the supermarket to stock up on booze for afternoon drinks in the garden. In winter at 2pm a cup of tea will suffice, but when the sun is out suddenly nothing but a fruity bottle of Kopparberg or a large G&T will hit the spot.

3. Sit in a pub garden after work

We might pop to the pub for a quick drink after work during the colder weather, but as soon as the sun comes out it’s almost mandatory to head straight to the nearest pub garden and battle to get a table with everyone else who has had the same idea.

4. Strip off

Feet and legs that have been hidden all winter make an appearance in shorts and sandals. So many T-shirts come off that supermarkets have to put up signs on the door saying ‘Tops must be worn on these premises’. Dads unzip the bottom half of their cargo trousers. And when it gets really hot, you may even see your nana without a cardigan on!

5. Have a barbecue

When it snows we’re almost compelled to stock up on bread and milk. When it’s sunny, it’s sausages, burgers and buns. Nothing says it’s sunny more than the smell of charred meat in the air.

6. Have picky teas

While a picky tea is something that can be enjoyed whatever the weather, it definitely hits the spot more when the sun is out. “It’s too hot to cook” is the perfect excuse for a casual meal of random beige bits from the fridge and kitchen cupboards.

7. Play music loudly in the car

The sun comes out and suddenly some people think that driving round with their car windows open blaring out music is an acceptable thing to do. Generally the louder the music, the more questionable their taste in music is.

8. Get a paddling pool out

It’ll take hours to fill up with water, and then be full of bugs and bits of dirt within minutes, but it’s just something that has to be done.

9. Sunbathe

The sun comes out and the need to get a tan is so strong for some that they’ll sunbathe anywhere they can. The park, the bench in front of their office, on the pavement outside Asda. No outside space is sacred.

10. Get sunburnt

Despite all the warnings of how dangerous sunburn can be, there are still people who disregard using sun cream when outside in sunny weather. These same people can usually be found several hours later wincing as they rub after sun into their lobster coloured skin which has heat radiating from it.

11. Eat ice cream from the ice cream van

A bit of sun and the chimes of an ice cream van are enough to make grown adults shove on the first pair of shoes closest to the front door to run down the road to buy a 99. Then moan about the fact that a 99 doesn’t cost 99p any more.

12. Complain

After enjoying the sunshine for about 10 minutes then come the complaints about it.

“It’s too hot.” “We need a good storm to clear the air.” “It’s not like the heat they have abroad.”



Luckily it only usually lasts for a week, eh!

Image Wikimedia