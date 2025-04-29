Weird World food

The healthy swaps in this New York Times ‘potato salad’ really take the biscuit

Poke Staff. Updated April 29th, 2025

We’re not sure what Gordon Ramsay would have to say about this 2023 culinary trolling from the New York Times, but we suspect it wouldn’t be directly quotable.

Apparently – and we’re sure you’re dying to know – the way to make the dish have the feel of an actual potato salad is ‘to mash some of the chickpeas lightly with a fork.’

Or, and we don’t want to get too technical here, use potatoes.

Twitter summoned its inner food critic.

Perhaps they were taking a leaf out of the San Francisco Examiner’s book. Or newspaper.

Source New York Times Image New York Times, Screengrab