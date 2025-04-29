The healthy swaps in this New York Times ‘potato salad’ really take the biscuit

Weird World food

We’re not sure what Gordon Ramsay would have to say about this 2023 culinary trolling from the New York Times, but we suspect it wouldn’t be directly quotable.

Apparently – and we’re sure you’re dying to know – the way to make the dish have the feel of an actual potato salad is ‘to mash some of the chickpeas lightly with a fork.’

Or, and we don’t want to get too technical here, use potatoes.

Twitter summoned its inner food critic.

This is my favorite potato salad. Here we deep fry the potatoes first then swap the mayo for a tasty chili/cheese sauce. https://t.co/B12ND6OQyd pic.twitter.com/STAhaTIlpp — Thai Anna (@AudaciouslyDope) April 9, 2023

This is just hummus with more steps — Sam Mangold-Lenett (@smlenett) April 9, 2023

Potato salad. Also without mayonnaise. pic.twitter.com/kqYH2owjyl — Aaron Winter (@aaronzwinter) April 9, 2023

New Ship of Theseus just dropped https://t.co/pJkrT3M7yz — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 9, 2023

I do this but I replace the potatoes with candy corn and instead of mayonnaise I use shampoo. 👩‍🍳 💋 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 9, 2023

Here is my take on macaroni cheese. This version uses roast beef instead of macaroni and favours vegetables and gravy over cheese. https://t.co/hfiS9v6Jfp pic.twitter.com/d0MjL8eyMa — Michael (@Michael_Dunn4) April 10, 2023

NYT said “if my grandmother had wheels she would have been a bike” pic.twitter.com/4nT2WzlCIM — Rick Betita (@RickBetita) April 10, 2023

Y’all are gonna rip yourself in half with farts if you actually eat this https://t.co/u42J7BO5vR — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) April 10, 2023

10.

I have my own take on potato salad as well. Instead of potatoes, I use Nilla Wafers and then instead of mayo, I use banana pudding. Just a little tweak to put my own stamp on a classic salad . — Lori Fu(k Trump (@LoriSuzanne3) April 8, 2023

NARRATOR: That’s not potato salad. https://t.co/thNzWUkcJR — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) April 8, 2023

“A more protein rich take on the classic chickpea salad, this version is a steak cooked medium rare and a side of eggs” — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunloper) April 8, 2023

Perhaps they were taking a leaf out of the San Francisco Examiner’s book. Or newspaper.

