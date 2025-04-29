Need a little help coping with Liverpool winning the Premier League? It’s your lucky day

Sport funny Liverpool

Liverpool FC have won the Premier League title with four matches still to play, leaving fans ecstatic and Merseyside fireworks retailers all set until Bonfire Night.

Of course, it hasn’t gone down well with some of their rivals – most notably, but not exclusively, the blue half of the city …the Evertonians.

With that in mind, Paddy Power has come up with some coping strategies – sort of!

Liverpool are champions, and rival fans will need a crash course on how to cope with that… 18+ GambleAware pic.twitter.com/s4MFvEAdWa — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 28, 2025

“Let’s list some reasons why they don’t deserve to be champions. Doesn’t matter if they’re true or not.”

The fantastic sketch stars footballing legends Peter Reid, Lee Dixon, Shaun Wright-Phillips, the master of disguise Peter Crouch, and in the role of Professor Jeremy Linkedin, the wonderful Anthony Richardson of the Exploding Heads and, perhaps more importantly, the Sports Horn podcast.

Peter Crouch boosted the post’s reach.

And the crowd went wild.

Top class this https://t.co/4cxgR4F4LT — Bee Walker (@beewalker16) April 28, 2025

That's funny as hell Pete and tell you what fair play to Peter etc as well. Good sports — Johnny K (@JohnnyKerr70) April 28, 2025

Omg! This is by far your best one yet Paddy! Awesome guys! Keep up the good work! Kudos to Peter, Shaun & Lee

Special mention to Peter Crouch, excellent — I am Naomi (@NaomiDAaron) April 28, 2025

Oh my God this is classic. Well done. — Christopher Kuleci (@kuleci) April 28, 2025

Well done… thanks for laugh… already had a mate send his congrats along but with the excuse that Arsenal would have won except Kai Havertz got injured… #YNWA — Quest4Truth (@brian5771) April 28, 2025

Even club legends know what a farce the Arteta phase nonsense is https://t.co/VPsQ8MqOCJ — Chairman Mao (@NotYourMate) April 28, 2025

ur a legend crouchy. last bit was GOLDEN — sh₳m (@datguysham) April 28, 2025

"… a little bit of creative thinking and its like Liverpool never won the title"

thats the spirit!!! ahahahah https://t.co/uJ9VlHvpuj — Yi KbnL (@YiKbnL) April 29, 2025

Trust Peter Reid to add a blue heart.

— Peter Reid (@reid6peter) April 28, 2025

