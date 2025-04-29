Sport funny Liverpool

Need a little help coping with Liverpool winning the Premier League? It’s your lucky day

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 29th, 2025

Liverpool FC have won the Premier League title with four matches still to play, leaving fans ecstatic and Merseyside fireworks retailers all set until Bonfire Night.

Of course, it hasn’t gone down well with some of their rivals – most notably, but not exclusively, the blue half of the city …the Evertonians.

With that in mind, Paddy Power has come up with some coping strategies – sort of!

“Let’s list some reasons why they don’t deserve to be champions. Doesn’t matter if they’re true or not.”

The fantastic sketch stars footballing legends Peter Reid, Lee Dixon, Shaun Wright-Phillips, the master of disguise Peter Crouch, and in the role of Professor Jeremy Linkedin, the wonderful Anthony Richardson of the Exploding Heads and, perhaps more importantly, the Sports Horn podcast.

Peter Crouch boosted the post’s reach.

And the crowd went wild.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trust Peter Reid to add a blue heart.

Source Paddy Power Image Screengrab